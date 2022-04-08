|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|14
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Santander lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|d-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|e-Odor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1-Owings pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Ramirez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Choi ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|c-Mejía ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|---
|J.Lowe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Phillips ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000_1
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|01x_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Margot in the 7th. b-walked for Ramirez in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Zunino in the 8th. d-flied out for Chirinos in the 9th. e-singled for Gutierrez in the 9th.
1-ran for Odor in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Urías (1), Mancini (1). HR_Santander (1), off Wisler. RBIs_Santander (1), B.Lowe (1), Mejía (1). SF_B.Lowe, Mejía.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Urías 3, Mullins, Chirinos); Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Kiermaier, Zunino, Phillips 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gutierrez, Ramirez. GIDP_Chirinos.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, B.Lowe, Ramirez).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|84
|2.25
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Tate
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|9.00
|López, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|0.00
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|4
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|68
|0.00
|Chargois
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Wisler, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
|Springs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Kittredge, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Feyereisen, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Raley, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-1, Fry 3-0, Chargois 1-0, Raley 1-0. HBP_McClanahan (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:14. A_25,025 (25,000).
