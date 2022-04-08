BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33171314
Mullins cf401003.250
Mountcastle 1b401001.250
Mancini dh401002.250
Hays rf300012.000
Santander lf311111.333
Urías 2b401000.250
Mateo ss301011.333
Chirinos c300002.000
d-Stewart ph100000.000
Gutierrez 3b300002.000
e-Odor ph1010001.000
1-Owings pr000000---

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3028239
Díaz 3b411000.250
Franco ss403000.750
Ramirez 1b300001.000
b-Choi ph-1b010010---
Arozarena lf402002.500
B.Lowe 2b300100.000
Zunino c300003.000
c-Mejía ph-c000100---
J.Lowe dh200021.000
Margot rf2020001.000
a-Phillips ph-rf200001.000
Kiermaier cf300001.000

Baltimore000001000_170
Tampa Bay00100001x_280

a-struck out for Margot in the 7th. b-walked for Ramirez in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Zunino in the 8th. d-flied out for Chirinos in the 9th. e-singled for Gutierrez in the 9th.

1-ran for Odor in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Urías (1), Mancini (1). HR_Santander (1), off Wisler. RBIs_Santander (1), B.Lowe (1), Mejía (1). SF_B.Lowe, Mejía.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Urías 3, Mullins, Chirinos); Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Kiermaier, Zunino, Phillips 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gutierrez, Ramirez. GIDP_Chirinos.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, B.Lowe, Ramirez).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Means461115842.25
Baker100001110.00
Pérez100002130.00
Tate111101119.00
López, L, 0-12-310020230.00
Fry1-30000040.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan41-340027680.00
Chargois2-30000170.00
Wisler, BS, 0-1111100169.00
Springs100003160.00
Kittredge, W, 1-0110011200.00
Feyereisen, H, 12-310001150.00
Raley, S, 1-11-30000160.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-1, Fry 3-0, Chargois 1-0, Raley 1-0. HBP_McClanahan (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:14. A_25,025 (25,000).

