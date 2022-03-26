|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Detroit
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Detroit, Sundqvist 6 (Suter, Erne), 8:41. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 29 (Point, Cirelli), 15:22 (pp).
Overtime_3, Tampa Bay, Point 24 (Stamkos, Cirelli), 2:32 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-11-16-4_36. Detroit 7-6-14-0_27.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 5.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Elliott 7-3-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 17-19-7 (36-34).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:45.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, David Brisebois.
