SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31161210
Frazier 2b411000.244
France 1b301000.365
Winker lf200021.159
Suárez dh401102.254
Crawford ss401003.343
Toro 3b400000.158
Rodríguez cf301001.194
Kelenic rf300001.140
b-Murphy ph100001.417
Torrens c301001.235

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2727255
Margot rf301011.275
Kiermaier cf000000.209
Franco ss300010.307
Díaz 1b302010.294
B.Lowe 2b400001.183
Ramirez dh221020.357
J.Lowe lf201000.170
a-Arozarena ph-lf100001.200
Walls 3b300001.257
Phillips cf-rf302200.233
Pinto c300001.333

Seattle100000000_160
Tampa Bay01000010x_271

a-struck out for J.Lowe in the 8th. b-struck out for Kelenic in the 9th.

E_Pinto (2). LOB_Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 7. 3B_Suárez (1). RBIs_Suárez (11), Phillips 2 (4). SB_Rodríguez 2 (8), Phillips (3), Franco (2). CS_Margot (1). S_J.Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Suárez, Crawford, Kelenic, Murphy); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena 2, Pinto). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_France, Walls 2. LIDP_Kelenic, Franco. GIDP_Suárez, Walls.

DP_Seattle 2 (France; Frazier, Crawford, France); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Díaz, Franco; Walls, B.Lowe, Díaz).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 1-362-362224963.38
Castillo2-310020162.08
Misiewicz2-300011162.08
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs22-331103430.93
Adam11-300012181.12
Beeks220012340.00
Feyereisen, W, 1-0200002240.00
Poche, H, 32-31000092.45
Thompson, S, 2-21-30000150.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Misiewicz 2-0, Adam 1-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Adam (Winker). HBP_Adam (Rodríguez). WP_Adam, Beeks.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:04. A_6,749 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

