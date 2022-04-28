|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|10
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.159
|Suárez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.343
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|b-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|7
|2
|5
|5
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Ramirez dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.357
|J.Lowe lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|a-Arozarena ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Phillips cf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|10x_2
|7
|1
a-struck out for J.Lowe in the 8th. b-struck out for Kelenic in the 9th.
E_Pinto (2). LOB_Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 7. 3B_Suárez (1). RBIs_Suárez (11), Phillips 2 (4). SB_Rodríguez 2 (8), Phillips (3), Franco (2). CS_Margot (1). S_J.Lowe.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Suárez, Crawford, Kelenic, Murphy); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena 2, Pinto). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_France, Walls 2. LIDP_Kelenic, Franco. GIDP_Suárez, Walls.
DP_Seattle 2 (France; Frazier, Crawford, France); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Díaz, Franco; Walls, B.Lowe, Díaz).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 1-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|96
|3.38
|Castillo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|2.08
|Misiewicz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.08
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|43
|0.93
|Adam
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.12
|Beeks
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|0.00
|Feyereisen, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Poche, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Thompson, S, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 1-0, Misiewicz 2-0, Adam 1-0, Thompson 1-0. IBB_off Adam (Winker). HBP_Adam (Rodríguez). WP_Adam, Beeks.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:04. A_6,749 (25,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.