St. LouisTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29120Totals26232
Edman 2b4000Kiermaier cf3120
Goldschmidt 1b2100Margot lf3000
Arenado 3b3010Choi 1b3112
Pujols dh3010Arozarena dh3000
Gorman ph1000Díaz 3b3000
O'Neill lf4000Phillips rf3000
Yepez rf3000Walls ss3000
Bader cf3000Zunino c3000
Sosa ss3000Bruján 2b2000
Knizner c3000

St. Louis0000010001
Tampa Bay00020000x2

E_Zunino (1), McClanahan (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 0. 2B_Pujols (3). HR_Choi (5).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas L,4-4832209
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,7-2821019
Adam S,2-2100011

WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_1:54. A_14,892 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you