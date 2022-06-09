|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.338
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|a-Gorman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Yepez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|0
|9
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Bruján 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000_1
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|00x_2
|3
|2
a-struck out for Pujols in the 9th.
E_Zunino (1), McClanahan (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 0. 2B_Pujols (3). HR_Choi (5), off Mikolas. RBIs_Choi 2 (29).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (O'Neill 3, Bader); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 0.
GIDP_O'Neill.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Choi).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 4-4
|8
|3
|2
|2
|0
|9
|85
|2.93
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 7-2
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|94
|1.87
|Adam, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.72
WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_1:54. A_14,892 (25,000).
