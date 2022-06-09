St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29120210
Edman 2b400002.274
Goldschmidt 1b210011.338
Arenado 3b301011.273
Pujols dh301000.215
a-Gorman ph100001.288
O'Neill lf400001.206
Yepez rf300001.259
Bader cf300002.271
Sosa ss300001.200
Knizner c300000.213

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2623209
Kiermaier cf312001.217
Margot lf300001.313
Choi 1b311201.278
Arozarena dh300001.263
Díaz 3b300001.276
Phillips rf300001.171
Walls ss300000.152
Zunino c300001.148
Bruján 2b200002.143

St. Louis000001000_120
Tampa Bay00020000x_232

a-struck out for Pujols in the 9th.

E_Zunino (1), McClanahan (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 0. 2B_Pujols (3). HR_Choi (5), off Mikolas. RBIs_Choi 2 (29).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (O'Neill 3, Bader); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_St. Louis 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 0.

GIDP_O'Neill.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Choi).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 4-4832209852.93
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 7-2821019941.87
Adam, S, 2-2100011170.72

WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_1:54. A_14,892 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

