Tampa Bay377320
Minnesota0100717

First Quarter

TB_FG McLaughlin 36, 3:23.

Second Quarter

Min_Addison 39 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 11:15.

Min_FG Joseph 25, 5:41.

TB_M.Evans 28 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 1:09.

Third Quarter

TB_Palmer 7 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:01.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Mattison 4 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 13:37.

TB_FG McLaughlin 57, 5:10.

TBMin
First downs1618
Total Net Yards242369
Rushes-yards33-7317-41
Passing169328
Punt Returns4-294-18
Kickoff Returns1-231-15
Interceptions Ret.1-140-0
Comp-Att-Int21-34-033-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-42-16
Punts6-54.55-51.4
Fumbles-Lost0-02-2
Penalties-Yards3-196-45
Time of Possession28:1234:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 17-40, Tucker 5-15, Mayfield 8-10, Edmonds 2-8, Jarrett 1-0. Minnesota, Mattison 11-34, Cousins 3-7, Chandler 3-0.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Mayfield 21-34-0-173. Minnesota, Cousins 33-44-1-344.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 6-66, Godwin 5-51, Otton 2-19, Thompkins 2-10, R.White 2-10, Tucker 2-9, Palmer 2-8. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-150, Hockenson 8-35, Addison 4-61, Oliver 3-32, Osborn 3-31, Mattison 3-10, Ham 2-7, Chandler 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you