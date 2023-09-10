|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|7
|3
|—
|20
|Minnesota
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
TB_FG McLaughlin 36, 3:23.
Second Quarter
Min_Addison 39 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 11:15.
Min_FG Joseph 25, 5:41.
TB_M.Evans 28 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 1:09.
Third Quarter
TB_Palmer 7 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:01.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Mattison 4 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 13:37.
TB_FG McLaughlin 57, 5:10.
|TB
|Min
|First downs
|16
|18
|Total Net Yards
|242
|369
|Rushes-yards
|33-73
|17-41
|Passing
|169
|328
|Punt Returns
|4-29
|4-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-14
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-34-0
|33-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|2-16
|Punts
|6-54.5
|5-51.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|3-19
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|28:12
|34:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 17-40, Tucker 5-15, Mayfield 8-10, Edmonds 2-8, Jarrett 1-0. Minnesota, Mattison 11-34, Cousins 3-7, Chandler 3-0.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Mayfield 21-34-0-173. Minnesota, Cousins 33-44-1-344.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 6-66, Godwin 5-51, Otton 2-19, Thompkins 2-10, R.White 2-10, Tucker 2-9, Palmer 2-8. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-150, Hockenson 8-35, Addison 4-61, Oliver 3-32, Osborn 3-31, Mattison 3-10, Ham 2-7, Chandler 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
