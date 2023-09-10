|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|7
|3
|—
|20
|Minnesota
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
TB_FG McLaughlin 36, 3:23. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 1:35. Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 0.
Second Quarter
Min_Addison 39 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 11:15. Drive: 6 plays, 83 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 18 pass to Chandler. Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 3.
Min_FG Joseph 25, 5:41. Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Cousins 19 pass to Osborn; Cousins 22 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-1; Cousins 13 pass to Oliver. Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 3.
TB_M.Evans 28 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 1:09. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 1:30. Key Play: Mayfield 14 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-2. Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 10.
Third Quarter
TB_Palmer 7 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:01. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 8:59. Key Plays: Mayfield 11 pass to M.Evans on 3rd-and-6; Mayfield 13 pass to Otton; Mayfield 8 pass to Thompkins on 3rd-and-6; Mayfield 6 pass to Otton on 3rd-and-8. Tampa Bay 17, Minnesota 10.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Mattison 4 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 13:37. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 7:24. Key Plays: Cousins 8 pass to Hockenson on 3rd-and-3; Cousins 18 pass to Oliver; Cousins 13 pass to Addison on 3rd-and-12; Cousins 14 pass to Hockenson; Mattison 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Tampa Bay 17, Minnesota 17.
TB_FG McLaughlin 57, 5:10. Drive: 10 plays, 38 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Mayfield 1 run on 4th-and-1; Mayfield 16 pass to Godwin; Mayfield 1 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17.
|TB
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|16
|18
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-17
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|242
|369
|Total Plays
|68
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|73
|41
|Rushes
|33
|17
|Avg per rush
|2.212
|2.412
|NET YARDS PASSING
|169
|328
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-4
|2-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|173
|344
|Completed-Att.
|21-34
|33-44
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.829
|7.13
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|4-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-54.5
|5-51.4
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|66
|33
|Punt Returns
|4-29
|4-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-15
|Interceptions
|1-14
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-19
|6-45
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:12
|34:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 17-40, Tucker 5-15, Mayfield 8-10, Edmonds 2-8, Jarrett 1-0. Minnesota, Mattison 11-34, Cousins 3-7, Chandler 3-0.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Mayfield 21-34-0-173. Minnesota, Cousins 33-44-1-344.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 6-66, Godwin 5-51, Otton 2-19, Thompkins 2-10, R.White 2-10, Tucker 2-9, Palmer 2-8. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-150, Hockenson 8-35, Addison 4-61, Oliver 3-32, Osborn 3-31, Mattison 3-10, Ham 2-7, Chandler 1-18.
PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 4-29. Minnesota, Powell 4-18.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-23. Minnesota, Chandler 1-15.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, D.White 8-4-0, David 6-2-0, Neal 5-1-0, Winfield 4-4-1, Davis 4-2-0, Dean 3-2-0, Barrett 3-1-0, Vea 3-1-0, Nelson 2-1-1, Izien 2-1-0, Hall 1-1-0, Greene 1-0-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-0-0, Gholston 0-1-0. Minnesota, Pace 6-2-0, Bynum 5-5-0, Phillips 5-3-0, Metellus 5-0-0, Hunter 4-3-1, Evans 4-1-0, Bullard 3-1-0, H.Smith 3-1-0, Murphy 2-4-0, Lowry 2-2-0, Blackmon 1-0-0, Hicks 0-3-0, Wonnum 0-3-0, Asamoah 0-1-0, Dye 0-1-0, Tonga 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Izien 1-14. Minnesota, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Brian Sakowski, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.
