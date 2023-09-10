Tampa Bay377320
Minnesota0100717

First Quarter

TB_FG McLaughlin 36, 3:23. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 1:35. Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

Min_Addison 39 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 11:15. Drive: 6 plays, 83 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 18 pass to Chandler. Minnesota 7, Tampa Bay 3.

Min_FG Joseph 25, 5:41. Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Cousins 19 pass to Osborn; Cousins 22 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-1; Cousins 13 pass to Oliver. Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 3.

TB_M.Evans 28 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 1:09. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 1:30. Key Play: Mayfield 14 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-2. Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 10.

Third Quarter

TB_Palmer 7 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:01. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 8:59. Key Plays: Mayfield 11 pass to M.Evans on 3rd-and-6; Mayfield 13 pass to Otton; Mayfield 8 pass to Thompkins on 3rd-and-6; Mayfield 6 pass to Otton on 3rd-and-8. Tampa Bay 17, Minnesota 10.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Mattison 4 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 13:37. Drive: 17 plays, 75 yards, 7:24. Key Plays: Cousins 8 pass to Hockenson on 3rd-and-3; Cousins 18 pass to Oliver; Cousins 13 pass to Addison on 3rd-and-12; Cousins 14 pass to Hockenson; Mattison 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Tampa Bay 17, Minnesota 17.

TB_FG McLaughlin 57, 5:10. Drive: 10 plays, 38 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Mayfield 1 run on 4th-and-1; Mayfield 16 pass to Godwin; Mayfield 1 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17.

TBMin
FIRST DOWNS1618
Rushing52
Passing915
Penalty21
THIRD DOWN EFF6-176-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-10-1
TOTAL NET YARDS242369
Total Plays6863
Avg Gain3.65.9
NET YARDS RUSHING7341
Rushes3317
Avg per rush2.2122.412
NET YARDS PASSING169328
Sacked-Yds lost1-42-16
Gross-Yds passing173344
Completed-Att.21-3433-44
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play4.8297.13
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-44-4-3
PUNTS-Avg.6-54.55-51.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6633
Punt Returns4-294-18
Kickoff Returns1-231-15
Interceptions1-140-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-196-45
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-2
TIME OF POSSESSION28:1234:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 17-40, Tucker 5-15, Mayfield 8-10, Edmonds 2-8, Jarrett 1-0. Minnesota, Mattison 11-34, Cousins 3-7, Chandler 3-0.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Mayfield 21-34-0-173. Minnesota, Cousins 33-44-1-344.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 6-66, Godwin 5-51, Otton 2-19, Thompkins 2-10, R.White 2-10, Tucker 2-9, Palmer 2-8. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-150, Hockenson 8-35, Addison 4-61, Oliver 3-32, Osborn 3-31, Mattison 3-10, Ham 2-7, Chandler 1-18.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 4-29. Minnesota, Powell 4-18.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-23. Minnesota, Chandler 1-15.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, D.White 8-4-0, David 6-2-0, Neal 5-1-0, Winfield 4-4-1, Davis 4-2-0, Dean 3-2-0, Barrett 3-1-0, Vea 3-1-0, Nelson 2-1-1, Izien 2-1-0, Hall 1-1-0, Greene 1-0-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-0-0, Gholston 0-1-0. Minnesota, Pace 6-2-0, Bynum 5-5-0, Phillips 5-3-0, Metellus 5-0-0, Hunter 4-3-1, Evans 4-1-0, Bullard 3-1-0, H.Smith 3-1-0, Murphy 2-4-0, Lowry 2-2-0, Blackmon 1-0-0, Hicks 0-3-0, Wonnum 0-3-0, Asamoah 0-1-0, Dye 0-1-0, Tonga 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Izien 1-14. Minnesota, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Brian Sakowski, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

