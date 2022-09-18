|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|3
|17
|—
|20
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|0
|7
|—
|10
First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 31, 9:02.
Third Quarter
TB_FG Succop 47, 6:44.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Perriman 28 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:41.
TB_FG Succop 47, 5:50.
TB_Edwards 68 interception return (Succop kick), 4:11.
NO_Thomas 7 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 3:02.
A_70,400.
|TB
|NO
|First downs
|13
|18
|Total Net Yards
|260
|308
|Rushes-yards
|30-72
|20-102
|Passing
|188
|206
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|1--6
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|2-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-92
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-34-0
|25-40-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|6-30
|Punts
|6-38.167
|5-43.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-101
|9-60
|Time of Possession
|29:43
|30:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 24-65, Miller 1-8, R.White 2-1, Brady 3-(minus 2). New Orleans, Ingram 10-60, Washington 4-18, Hill 3-14, Jones 2-8, Winston 1-2.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-34-0-190. New Orleans, Winston 25-40-3-236.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Gage 5-28, Evans 3-61, Perriman 3-45, Miller 3-34, Fournette 2-9, Brate 1-9, Otton 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 6-65, Olave 5-80, Johnson 4-40, Landry 4-25, Jones 2-12, Ingram 2-3, Harty 1-9, Prentice 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
