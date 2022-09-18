Tampa Bay0031720
New Orleans300710

First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 31, 9:02.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 47, 6:44.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Perriman 28 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:41.

TB_FG Succop 47, 5:50.

TB_Edwards 68 interception return (Succop kick), 4:11.

NO_Thomas 7 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 3:02.

A_70,400.

TBNO
First downs1318
Total Net Yards260308
Rushes-yards30-7220-102
Passing188206
Punt Returns2-171--6
Kickoff Returns1-142-65
Interceptions Ret.3-920-0
Comp-Att-Int18-34-025-40-3
Sacked-Yards Lost1-26-30
Punts6-38.1675-43.6
Fumbles-Lost1-14-2
Penalties-Yards8-1019-60
Time of Possession29:4330:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 24-65, Miller 1-8, R.White 2-1, Brady 3-(minus 2). New Orleans, Ingram 10-60, Washington 4-18, Hill 3-14, Jones 2-8, Winston 1-2.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-34-0-190. New Orleans, Winston 25-40-3-236.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Gage 5-28, Evans 3-61, Perriman 3-45, Miller 3-34, Fournette 2-9, Brate 1-9, Otton 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 6-65, Olave 5-80, Johnson 4-40, Landry 4-25, Jones 2-12, Ingram 2-3, Harty 1-9, Prentice 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

