Second Quarter

TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 9:31. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: R.White 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 12 pass to Otton; Brady 25 pass to M.Evans on 3rd-and-3; Brady 12 pass to Miller. Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0.

TB_FG Succop 21, 1:18. Drive: 13 plays, 84 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Brady 14 pass to Gage; Brady 12 pass to Miller; Brady 12 pass to R.White; Brady 18 pass to Godwin; Brady 12 pass to Otton on 3rd-and-8; Brady 5 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-8. Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 0.

TB_FG Succop 44, :00. Drive: 4 plays, 32 yards, 00:20. Key Plays: Brady 11 pass to Fournette; Brady 21 pass to Fournette. Tampa Bay 13, Atlanta 0.

Third Quarter

TB_Fournette 1 pass from Brady (Gage pass from Brady), 6:09. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:19. Key Plays: Brady 10 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-8; R.White 1 run on 3rd-and-1; R.White 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 40 pass to M.Evans. Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 0.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_A.Williams 8 run (Koo kick), 13:39. Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 3:04. Key Plays: Huntley 22 run; Allgeier 4 run on 3rd-and-3. Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 7.

Atl_Zaccheaus 19 pass from Mariota (Hodge pass from Mariota), 4:38. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 5:11. Key Plays: Allgeier 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Mariota 13 pass to London; Mariota 7 pass to London on 3rd-and-7. Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15.

AtlTB
FIRST DOWNS1926
Rushing107
Passing717
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF6-149-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-10-1
TOTAL NET YARDS261420
Total Plays6175
Avg Gain4.35.6
NET YARDS RUSHING15169
Rushes3123
Avg per rush4.8713.0
NET YARDS PASSING110351
Sacked-Yds lost5-370-0
Gross-Yds passing147351
Completed-Att.14-2535-52
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play3.6676.75
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-2-24-3-1
PUNTS-Avg.6-48.3334-49.25
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE9758
Punt Returns1-282-40
Kickoff Returns3-691-18
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-556-45
FUMBLES-Lost1-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION30:3429:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Mariota 7-61, Allgeier 13-45, Huntley 8-34, A.Williams 3-11. Tampa Bay, Fournette 14-56, R.White 5-14, Godwin 1-2, Brady 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 14-25-0-147. Tampa Bay, Brady 35-52-0-351.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 4-35, Hodge 3-33, Zaccheaus 2-39, A.Williams 2-10, Firkser 1-11, Edwards 1-10, Hesse 1-9. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-83, Godwin 6-61, Otton 6-43, Evans 4-81, Miller 4-35, R.White 3-28, Gage 2-20.

PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, A.Williams 1-28. Tampa Bay, Darden 2-40.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, A.Williams 3-69. Tampa Bay, R.White 1-18.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, Walker 7-4-0, Hawkins 7-3-0, Grant 6-1-0, Alford 4-2-0, Evans 4-2-0, Andersen 3-1-0, Carter 2-1-0, Jarrett 2-1-0, Marlowe 2-1-0, Ebiketie 2-0-0, Hayward 2-0-0, Dickerson 1-1-0, Terrell 1-1-0, Graham 1-0-0, Ogundeji 1-0-0, Horne 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, Winfield 7-1-1, C.Davis 4-0-0, Dean 4-0-0, Barrett 3-2-0, D.White 3-2-0, Senat 3-1-1, Nassib 3-1-0, Hall 3-0-1, Neal 3-0-0, David 2-3-0, Gholston 1-3-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-1-1, Vea 1-1-1, Edwards 1-1-0, Murphy-Bunting 1-1-0, Nelson 1-1-0, McCollum 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, None. Tampa Bay, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 52.

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Alonzo Ramsey, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Saleem Choudhry.

