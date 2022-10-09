|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|15
|—
|15
|Tampa Bay
|0
|13
|8
|0
|—
|21
Second Quarter
TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 9:31. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: R.White 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 12 pass to Otton; Brady 25 pass to M.Evans on 3rd-and-3; Brady 12 pass to Miller. Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0.
TB_FG Succop 21, 1:18. Drive: 13 plays, 84 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Brady 14 pass to Gage; Brady 12 pass to Miller; Brady 12 pass to R.White; Brady 18 pass to Godwin; Brady 12 pass to Otton on 3rd-and-8; Brady 5 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-8. Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 0.
TB_FG Succop 44, :00. Drive: 4 plays, 32 yards, 00:20. Key Plays: Brady 11 pass to Fournette; Brady 21 pass to Fournette. Tampa Bay 13, Atlanta 0.
Third Quarter
TB_Fournette 1 pass from Brady (Gage pass from Brady), 6:09. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:19. Key Plays: Brady 10 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-8; R.White 1 run on 3rd-and-1; R.White 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 40 pass to M.Evans. Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 0.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_A.Williams 8 run (Koo kick), 13:39. Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 3:04. Key Plays: Huntley 22 run; Allgeier 4 run on 3rd-and-3. Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 7.
Atl_Zaccheaus 19 pass from Mariota (Hodge pass from Mariota), 4:38. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 5:11. Key Plays: Allgeier 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Mariota 13 pass to London; Mariota 7 pass to London on 3rd-and-7. Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15.
|Atl
|TB
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|26
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-14
|9-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|261
|420
|Total Plays
|61
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|151
|69
|Rushes
|31
|23
|Avg per rush
|4.871
|3.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|110
|351
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-37
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|147
|351
|Completed-Att.
|14-25
|35-52
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.667
|6.75
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-2-2
|4-3-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-48.333
|4-49.25
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|97
|58
|Punt Returns
|1-28
|2-40
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|1-18
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-55
|6-45
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:34
|29:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Mariota 7-61, Allgeier 13-45, Huntley 8-34, A.Williams 3-11. Tampa Bay, Fournette 14-56, R.White 5-14, Godwin 1-2, Brady 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 14-25-0-147. Tampa Bay, Brady 35-52-0-351.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 4-35, Hodge 3-33, Zaccheaus 2-39, A.Williams 2-10, Firkser 1-11, Edwards 1-10, Hesse 1-9. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-83, Godwin 6-61, Otton 6-43, Evans 4-81, Miller 4-35, R.White 3-28, Gage 2-20.
PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, A.Williams 1-28. Tampa Bay, Darden 2-40.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, A.Williams 3-69. Tampa Bay, R.White 1-18.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, Walker 7-4-0, Hawkins 7-3-0, Grant 6-1-0, Alford 4-2-0, Evans 4-2-0, Andersen 3-1-0, Carter 2-1-0, Jarrett 2-1-0, Marlowe 2-1-0, Ebiketie 2-0-0, Hayward 2-0-0, Dickerson 1-1-0, Terrell 1-1-0, Graham 1-0-0, Ogundeji 1-0-0, Horne 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, Winfield 7-1-1, C.Davis 4-0-0, Dean 4-0-0, Barrett 3-2-0, D.White 3-2-0, Senat 3-1-1, Nassib 3-1-0, Hall 3-0-1, Neal 3-0-0, David 2-3-0, Gholston 1-3-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 1-1-1, Vea 1-1-1, Edwards 1-1-0, Murphy-Bunting 1-1-0, Nelson 1-1-0, McCollum 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, None. Tampa Bay, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 52.
OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Alonzo Ramsey, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Saleem Choudhry.
