|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|15
|—
|15
|Tampa Bay
|0
|13
|8
|0
|—
|21
Second Quarter
TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 9:31.
TB_FG Succop 21, 1:18.
TB_FG Succop 44, :00.
Third Quarter
TB_Fournette 1 pass from Brady (Gage pass from Brady), 6:09.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_A.Williams 8 run (Koo kick), 13:39.
Atl_Zaccheaus 19 pass from Mariota (Hodge pass from Mariota), 4:38.
|Atl
|TB
|First downs
|19
|26
|Total Net Yards
|261
|420
|Rushes-yards
|31-151
|23-69
|Passing
|110
|351
|Punt Returns
|1-28
|2-40
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|1-18
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-25-0
|35-52-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-37
|0-0
|Punts
|6-48.333
|4-49.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|30:34
|29:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Mariota 7-61, Allgeier 13-45, Huntley 8-34, A.Williams 3-11. Tampa Bay, Fournette 14-56, R.White 5-14, Godwin 1-2, Brady 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 14-25-0-147. Tampa Bay, Brady 35-52-0-351.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 4-35, Hodge 3-33, Zaccheaus 2-39, A.Williams 2-10, Firkser 1-11, Edwards 1-10, Hesse 1-9. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-83, Godwin 6-61, Otton 6-43, Evans 4-81, Miller 4-35, R.White 3-28, Gage 2-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 52.
