Atlanta0001515
Tampa Bay0138021

Second Quarter

TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 9:31.

TB_FG Succop 21, 1:18.

TB_FG Succop 44, :00.

Third Quarter

TB_Fournette 1 pass from Brady (Gage pass from Brady), 6:09.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_A.Williams 8 run (Koo kick), 13:39.

Atl_Zaccheaus 19 pass from Mariota (Hodge pass from Mariota), 4:38.

AtlTB
First downs1926
Total Net Yards261420
Rushes-yards31-15123-69
Passing110351
Punt Returns1-282-40
Kickoff Returns3-691-18
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int14-25-035-52-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-370-0
Punts6-48.3334-49.25
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-556-45
Time of Possession30:3429:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Mariota 7-61, Allgeier 13-45, Huntley 8-34, A.Williams 3-11. Tampa Bay, Fournette 14-56, R.White 5-14, Godwin 1-2, Brady 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 14-25-0-147. Tampa Bay, Brady 35-52-0-351.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 4-35, Hodge 3-33, Zaccheaus 2-39, A.Williams 2-10, Firkser 1-11, Edwards 1-10, Hesse 1-9. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-83, Godwin 6-61, Otton 6-43, Evans 4-81, Miller 4-35, R.White 3-28, Gage 2-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 52.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you