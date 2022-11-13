|Seattle
Second Quarter
TB_Ju.Jones 31 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 13:49. Drive: 13 plays, 88 yards, 6:32. Key Plays: R.White 10 run; R.White 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Fournette 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Brady 11 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 0.
TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 4:31. Drive: 13 plays, 86 yards, 7:34. Key Plays: Brady 5 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-2; Fournette 10 run; Brady 3 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-3; Brady 19 pass to Godwin; Brady 22 pass to Miller. Tampa Bay 14, Seattle 0.
Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 55, 12:05. Drive: 9 plays, 38 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: G.Smith 13 pass to Dissly; G.Smith 15 pass to Dissly; G.Smith 12 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 11 pass to Lockett. Tampa Bay 14, Seattle 3.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 10:48. Drive: 11 plays, 87 yards, 6:41. Key Plays: Brady 12 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-7; R.White 29 run; Brady 25 pass to Otton; R.White 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 3.
Sea_Lockett 21 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 8:27. Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards, 2:28. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 23; G.Smith 23 pass to Walker; G.Smith 13 pass to Walker. Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 9.
Sea_Goodwin 19 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:04. Drive: 8 plays, 45 yards, 2:26. Key Plays: Barton 1 interception return to Tampa Bay 45; G.Smith 10 pass to Lockett on 4th-and-3. Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16.
A_69,811.
|Sea
|TB
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|26
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|1-9
|10-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|283
|419
|Total Plays
|50
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|39
|161
|Rushes
|14
|44
|Avg per rush
|2.786
|3.659
|NET YARDS PASSING
|244
|258
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-31
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|275
|258
|Completed-Att.
|23-33
|22-30
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.778
|8.6
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-2-0
|4-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-50.6
|2-61.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|61
|72
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-60
|4-72
|Interceptions
|2-1
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-46
|4-40
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|24:14
|36:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, G.Smith 4-22, Walker 10-17. Tampa Bay, R.White 22-105, Fournette 14-57, Vaughn 2-2, Brady 6-(minus 3).
PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 23-33-0-275. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-29-1-258, Fournette 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-71, Walker 6-55, Lockett 3-42, Fant 3-34, Goodwin 2-38, Dissly 2-28, Parkinson 1-7. Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-71, Evans 5-54, Jones 3-53, Otton 3-35, Miller 2-25, Vaughn 1-11, Brate 1-8, Fournette 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, None. Tampa Bay, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Eskridge 2-38, Dallas 1-22. Tampa Bay, Darden 2-42, R.White 2-30.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 11-3-0, Barton 8-1-0, Diggs 6-1-0, Neal 4-2-0, Bryant 4-1-0, Woods 4-0-0, Irvin 3-1-0, M.Jackson 3-1-0, Woolen 3-0-0, Harris 2-1-0, Jefferson 2-0-0, Ford 1-1-0, M.Adams 1-0-0, Mafe 1-0-0, Nwosu 0-1-0, Taylor 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, D.White 8-1-2, Dean 5-1-0, C.Davis 4-0-0, Edwards 4-0-0, David 3-3-0, Winfield 3-2-0, Murphy-Bunting 3-0-0, Hicks 2-2-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 2-0-1, Brady 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Gholston 0-1-0, Nassib 0-1-0, Nelson 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, Barton 1-1, Woolen 1-0. Tampa Bay, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 52.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.
