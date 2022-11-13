Seattle0031316
Tampa Bay0140721

Second Quarter

TB_Ju.Jones 31 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 13:49.

TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 4:31.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 55, 12:05.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 10:48.

Sea_Lockett 21 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 8:27.

Sea_Goodwin 19 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:04.

A_69,811.

SeaTB
First downs1926
Total Net Yards283419
Rushes-yards14-3944-161
Passing244258
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns3-604-72
Interceptions Ret.2-10-0
Comp-Att-Int23-33-022-30-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-310-0
Punts5-50.62-61.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards6-464-40
Time of Possession24:1436:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, G.Smith 4-22, Walker 10-17. Tampa Bay, R.White 22-105, Fournette 14-57, Vaughn 2-2, Brady 6-(minus 3).

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 23-33-0-275. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-29-1-258, Fournette 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-71, Walker 6-55, Lockett 3-42, Fant 3-34, Goodwin 2-38, Dissly 2-28, Parkinson 1-7. Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-71, Evans 5-54, Jones 3-53, Otton 3-35, Miller 2-25, Vaughn 1-11, Brate 1-8, Fournette 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 52.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you