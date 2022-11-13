|Seattle
|0
|0
|3
|13
|—
|16
|Tampa Bay
|0
|14
|0
|7
|—
|21
Second Quarter
TB_Ju.Jones 31 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 13:49.
TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 4:31.
Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 55, 12:05.
Fourth Quarter
TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 10:48.
Sea_Lockett 21 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 8:27.
Sea_Goodwin 19 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:04.
A_69,811.
|Sea
|TB
|First downs
|19
|26
|Total Net Yards
|283
|419
|Rushes-yards
|14-39
|44-161
|Passing
|244
|258
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-60
|4-72
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-1
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-33-0
|22-30-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-31
|0-0
|Punts
|5-50.6
|2-61.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-46
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|24:14
|36:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, G.Smith 4-22, Walker 10-17. Tampa Bay, R.White 22-105, Fournette 14-57, Vaughn 2-2, Brady 6-(minus 3).
PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 23-33-0-275. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-29-1-258, Fournette 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-71, Walker 6-55, Lockett 3-42, Fant 3-34, Goodwin 2-38, Dissly 2-28, Parkinson 1-7. Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-71, Evans 5-54, Jones 3-53, Otton 3-35, Miller 2-25, Vaughn 1-11, Brate 1-8, Fournette 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 52.
