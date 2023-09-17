|Chicago
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Tampa Bay
|3
|10
|7
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
TB_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:03. Drive: 13 plays, 67 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Mayfield 16 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-8; Thompkins 11 run; Mayfield 20 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-11; Edmonds 14 run; Mayfield 7 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-12. Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 0.
Chi_Fields 1 run (Santos kick), 6:17. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Fields 33 pass to DJ.Moore; Fields 31 pass to DJ.Moore on 3rd-and-5. Chicago 7, Tampa Bay 3.
Second Quarter
TB_R.White 4 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:53. Drive: 4 plays, 77 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Mayfield 70 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 10, Chicago 7.
Chi_FG Santos 52, 1:55. Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: R.Johnson 29 run; Fields 11 pass to Kmet; Fields 11 pass to Kmet on 3rd-and-4. Chicago 10, Tampa Bay 10.
TB_FG McLaughlin 25, :00. Drive: 13 plays, 69 yards, 1:55. Key Play: Mayfield 20 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-3. Tampa Bay 13, Chicago 10.
Third Quarter
TB_Evans 32 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 4:06. Drive: 12 plays, 89 yards, 7:25. Key Plays: Mayfield 36 pass to Evans; Mayfield 1 pass to Wells on 3rd-and-1; Mayfield 5 pass to Otton on 3rd-and-7; R.White 4 run on 4th-and-2. Tampa Bay 20, Chicago 10.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Claypool 20 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 6:17. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 3:53. Key Plays: Fields 23 pass to Herbert; Fields 22 pass to DJ.Moore on 3rd-and-10; Fields 12 pass to DJ.Moore. Tampa Bay 20, Chicago 17.
TB_Barrett 4 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 2:03. Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17.
A_62,976.
|Chi
|TB
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|19
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-13
|8-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|236
|437
|Total Plays
|51
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|67
|120
|Rushes
|16
|34
|Avg per rush
|4.188
|3.529
|NET YARDS PASSING
|169
|317
|Sacked-Yds lost
|6-42
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|211
|317
|Completed-Att.
|16-29
|26-34
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.829
|9.324
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-4
|5-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-46.4
|4-52.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|1-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|0
|15
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-8
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-28
|7-54
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|24:04
|35:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 7-35, R.Johnson 4-32, Fields 4-3, V.Jones 1-(minus 3). Tampa Bay, R.White 17-73, Mayfield 6-17, Edmonds 2-12, Thompkins 1-11, Tucker 8-7.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 16-29-2-211. Tampa Bay, Mayfield 26-34-0-317.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Moore 6-104, Kmet 4-38, Claypool 3-36, R.Johnson 2-10, Herbert 1-23. Tampa Bay, Evans 6-171, Otton 6-41, Godwin 5-58, R.White 5-30, Wells 2-(minus 10), Palmer 1-20, Jarrett 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, None. Tampa Bay, Thompkins 2-7.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, None. Tampa Bay, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Edmunds 8-8-0, Edwards 5-7-0, Stroman 5-2-0, Stevenson 4-3-0, Dexter 4-0-0, J.Johnson 3-1-0, Hicks 2-3-0, Sanborn 2-2-0, Ju.Jones 2-1-0, Billings 2-0-0, Ngakoue 2-0-0, Brisker 1-4-0, Pickens 1-1-0, Green 1-0-0, Q.Johnson 1-0-0, Ja.Jones 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Cole 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0, Sewell (minus 1)-1-0. Tampa Bay, Dean 7-0-0, Neal 5-3-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 4-0-2, Vea 2-1-1.5, Izien 2-1-0, McCollum 2-1-0, Winfield 2-1-0, Barrett 2-0-1, David 1-1-0, Gaines 1-1-0, Gill 1-0-1, Diaby 1-0-0, D.White 0-2-0, Hall 0-1-.5, Greene 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Tampa Bay, Barrett 1-4, Izien 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, McLaughlin 40.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Dale Keller, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.