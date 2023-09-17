Chicago730717
Tampa Bay3107727

First Quarter

TB_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:03. Drive: 13 plays, 67 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Mayfield 16 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-8; Thompkins 11 run; Mayfield 20 pass to Evans on 3rd-and-11; Edmonds 14 run; Mayfield 7 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-12. Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 0.

Chi_Fields 1 run (Santos kick), 6:17. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Fields 33 pass to DJ.Moore; Fields 31 pass to DJ.Moore on 3rd-and-5. Chicago 7, Tampa Bay 3.

Second Quarter

TB_R.White 4 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:53. Drive: 4 plays, 77 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Mayfield 70 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 10, Chicago 7.

Chi_FG Santos 52, 1:55. Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: R.Johnson 29 run; Fields 11 pass to Kmet; Fields 11 pass to Kmet on 3rd-and-4. Chicago 10, Tampa Bay 10.

TB_FG McLaughlin 25, :00. Drive: 13 plays, 69 yards, 1:55. Key Play: Mayfield 20 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-3. Tampa Bay 13, Chicago 10.

Third Quarter

TB_Evans 32 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 4:06. Drive: 12 plays, 89 yards, 7:25. Key Plays: Mayfield 36 pass to Evans; Mayfield 1 pass to Wells on 3rd-and-1; Mayfield 5 pass to Otton on 3rd-and-7; R.White 4 run on 4th-and-2. Tampa Bay 20, Chicago 10.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Claypool 20 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 6:17. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 3:53. Key Plays: Fields 23 pass to Herbert; Fields 22 pass to DJ.Moore on 3rd-and-10; Fields 12 pass to DJ.Moore. Tampa Bay 20, Chicago 17.

TB_Barrett 4 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 2:03. Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17.

A_62,976.

ChiTB
FIRST DOWNS1419
Rushing58
Passing910
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF6-138-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-1
TOTAL NET YARDS236437
Total Plays5168
Avg Gain4.66.4
NET YARDS RUSHING67120
Rushes1634
Avg per rush4.1883.529
NET YARDS PASSING169317
Sacked-Yds lost6-420-0
Gross-Yds passing211317
Completed-Att.16-2926-34
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play4.8299.324
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-45-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.5-46.44-52.75
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-01-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE015
Punt Returns0-02-7
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions0-02-8
PENALTIES-Yds5-287-54
FUMBLES-Lost2-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION24:0435:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 7-35, R.Johnson 4-32, Fields 4-3, V.Jones 1-(minus 3). Tampa Bay, R.White 17-73, Mayfield 6-17, Edmonds 2-12, Thompkins 1-11, Tucker 8-7.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 16-29-2-211. Tampa Bay, Mayfield 26-34-0-317.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Moore 6-104, Kmet 4-38, Claypool 3-36, R.Johnson 2-10, Herbert 1-23. Tampa Bay, Evans 6-171, Otton 6-41, Godwin 5-58, R.White 5-30, Wells 2-(minus 10), Palmer 1-20, Jarrett 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, None. Tampa Bay, Thompkins 2-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, None. Tampa Bay, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Edmunds 8-8-0, Edwards 5-7-0, Stroman 5-2-0, Stevenson 4-3-0, Dexter 4-0-0, J.Johnson 3-1-0, Hicks 2-3-0, Sanborn 2-2-0, Ju.Jones 2-1-0, Billings 2-0-0, Ngakoue 2-0-0, Brisker 1-4-0, Pickens 1-1-0, Green 1-0-0, Q.Johnson 1-0-0, Ja.Jones 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Cole 0-1-0, Robinson 0-1-0, Sewell (minus 1)-1-0. Tampa Bay, Dean 7-0-0, Neal 5-3-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 4-0-2, Vea 2-1-1.5, Izien 2-1-0, McCollum 2-1-0, Winfield 2-1-0, Barrett 2-0-1, David 1-1-0, Gaines 1-1-0, Gill 1-0-1, Diaby 1-0-0, D.White 0-2-0, Hall 0-1-.5, Greene 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Tampa Bay, Barrett 1-4, Izien 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, McLaughlin 40.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Dale Keller, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you