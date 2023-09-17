Chicago730717
Tampa Bay3107727

First Quarter

TB_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:03.

Chi_Fields 1 run (Santos kick), 6:17.

Second Quarter

TB_R.White 4 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:53.

Chi_FG Santos 52, 1:55.

TB_FG McLaughlin 25, :00.

Third Quarter

TB_Evans 32 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 4:06.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Claypool 20 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 6:17.

TB_Barrett 4 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 2:03.

A_62,976.

ChiTB
First downs1419
Total Net Yards236437
Rushes-yards16-6734-120
Passing169317
Punt Returns0-02-7
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-8
Comp-Att-Int16-29-226-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost6-420-0
Punts5-46.44-52.75
Fumbles-Lost2-02-0
Penalties-Yards5-287-54
Time of Possession24:0435:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 7-35, R.Johnson 4-32, Fields 4-3, V.Jones 1-(minus 3). Tampa Bay, R.White 17-73, Mayfield 6-17, Edmonds 2-12, Thompkins 1-11, Tucker 8-7.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 16-29-2-211. Tampa Bay, Mayfield 26-34-0-317.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Moore 6-104, Kmet 4-38, Claypool 3-36, R.Johnson 2-10, Herbert 1-23. Tampa Bay, Evans 6-171, Otton 6-41, Godwin 5-58, R.White 5-30, Wells 2-(minus 10), Palmer 1-20, Jarrett 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, McLaughlin 40.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

