|Chicago
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Tampa Bay
|3
|10
|7
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
TB_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:03.
Chi_Fields 1 run (Santos kick), 6:17.
Second Quarter
TB_R.White 4 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:53.
Chi_FG Santos 52, 1:55.
TB_FG McLaughlin 25, :00.
Third Quarter
TB_Evans 32 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 4:06.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Claypool 20 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 6:17.
TB_Barrett 4 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 2:03.
A_62,976.
|Chi
|TB
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|236
|437
|Rushes-yards
|16-67
|34-120
|Passing
|169
|317
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-29-2
|26-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-42
|0-0
|Punts
|5-46.4
|4-52.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-28
|7-54
|Time of Possession
|24:04
|35:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 7-35, R.Johnson 4-32, Fields 4-3, V.Jones 1-(minus 3). Tampa Bay, R.White 17-73, Mayfield 6-17, Edmonds 2-12, Thompkins 1-11, Tucker 8-7.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 16-29-2-211. Tampa Bay, Mayfield 26-34-0-317.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Moore 6-104, Kmet 4-38, Claypool 3-36, R.Johnson 2-10, Herbert 1-23. Tampa Bay, Evans 6-171, Otton 6-41, Godwin 5-58, R.White 5-30, Wells 2-(minus 10), Palmer 1-20, Jarrett 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, McLaughlin 40.
