|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|7
|11
|—
|28
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|10
|7
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
NYJ_Berrios 1 run (Pineiro kick), 12:04.
TB_Evans 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:43.
Second Quarter
NYJ_Berrios 9 pass from Wilson (Pineiro kick), 13:43.
TB_FG Succop 39, 10:50.
NYJ_FG Pineiro 51, :01.
Third Quarter
NYJ_Ty.Johnson 1 run (Pineiro kick), 6:56.
TB_Brate 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :29.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Succop 27, 7:36.
TB_Grayson 33 pass from Brady (Bell run), :15.
A_72,243.
|TB
|NYJ
|First downs
|26
|22
|Total Net Yards
|467
|374
|Rushes-yards
|21-62
|26-150
|Passing
|405
|224
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-7
|5-119
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-50-1
|19-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|1-10
|Punts
|3-34.667
|4-38.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-39
|2-14
|Time of Possession
|33:03
|26:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Vaughn 8-31, Jones 10-26, Bell 3-5. N.Y. Jets, Carter 3-54, Walter 14-49, Johnson 5-35, Berrios 2-12, Wilson 2-0.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 34-50-1-410. N.Y. Jets, Wilson 19-33-0-234.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 7-115, Grayson 6-81, Johnson 4-50, Evans 4-47, Bell 3-30, Brown 3-26, Perriman 2-41, Vaughn 2-14, Brate 2-5, Jones 1-1. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 8-65, Johnson 3-47, Yeboah 2-36, Cole 2-35, Brown 2-29, J.Smith 1-13, Carter 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.