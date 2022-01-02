Tampa Bay7371128
N.Y. Jets7107024

First Quarter

NYJ_Berrios 1 run (Pineiro kick), 12:04.

TB_Evans 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:43.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Berrios 9 pass from Wilson (Pineiro kick), 13:43.

TB_FG Succop 39, 10:50.

NYJ_FG Pineiro 51, :01.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Ty.Johnson 1 run (Pineiro kick), 6:56.

TB_Brate 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :29.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 27, 7:36.

TB_Grayson 33 pass from Brady (Bell run), :15.

A_72,243.

TBNYJ
First downs2622
Total Net Yards467374
Rushes-yards21-6226-150
Passing405224
Punt Returns1-30-0
Kickoff Returns1-75-119
Interceptions Ret.0-01-30
Comp-Att-Int34-50-119-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-51-10
Punts3-34.6674-38.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards4-392-14
Time of Possession33:0326:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Vaughn 8-31, Jones 10-26, Bell 3-5. N.Y. Jets, Carter 3-54, Walter 14-49, Johnson 5-35, Berrios 2-12, Wilson 2-0.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 34-50-1-410. N.Y. Jets, Wilson 19-33-0-234.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 7-115, Grayson 6-81, Johnson 4-50, Evans 4-47, Bell 3-30, Brown 3-26, Perriman 2-41, Vaughn 2-14, Brate 2-5, Jones 1-1. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 8-65, Johnson 3-47, Yeboah 2-36, Cole 2-35, Brown 2-29, J.Smith 1-13, Carter 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

