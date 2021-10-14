|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|7
|0
|—
|28
|Philadelphia
|7
|0
|7
|8
|—
|22
First Quarter
TB_O.Howard 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:26.
Phi_Ertz 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:01.
TB_Brown 23 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :33.
Second Quarter
TB_Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 1:56.
Third Quarter
TB_Fournette 1 run (Succop kick), 5:47.
Phi_Hurts 6 run (Elliott kick), 2:15.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Hurts 2 run (Watkins pass from Hurts), 5:54.
A_69,796.
|TB
|Phi
|First downs
|27
|16
|Total Net Yards
|399
|213
|Rushes-yards
|31-102
|19-100
|Passing
|297
|113
|Punt Returns
|3-21
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-42-1
|12-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Punts
|3-42.333
|5-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-120
|4-41
|Time of Possession
|39:56
|20:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 22-81, Jones 5-20, Brady 4-1. Philadelphia, Sanders 9-56, Hurts 10-44.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 34-42-1-297. Philadelphia, Hurts 12-26-1-115.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Brown 9-93, Howard 6-49, Fournette 6-46, Godwin 5-43, Brate 3-26, Evans 2-27, Bernard 2-4, Jones 1-9. Philadelphia, Ertz 4-29, Watkins 3-44, Smith 2-31, Sanders 2-10, Gainwell 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 46.