|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Nashville, Jeannot 18 (Sissons, Tomasino), 8:20 (pp). Penalties_Johansen, NSH (Illegal Check to Head), 1:19; Joseph, TB (High Sticking), 6:34; McCarron, NSH (Fighting), 9:55; Maroon, TB (Fighting), 9:55; Benning, NSH (Interference), 19:49.
Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Point 20 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 0:58 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 9 (Stamkos, Hedman), 6:18 (pp). Penalties_Bellemare, TB (Fighting), 5:06; Johansen, NSH (Fighting), 5:06; Jeannot, NSH (High Sticking), 5:15; McDonagh, TB (Roughing), 7:05; Myers, NSH (Tripping), 18:35.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 25 (Killorn, Foote), 11:31. 5, Nashville, Forsberg 27 (Granlund, Johansen), 12:29 (pp). Penalties_Bellemare, TB (Interference), 6:57; Hedman, TB (Hooking), 12:22.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-13-8_33. Nashville 11-5-12_28.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 4; Nashville 2 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 28-8-4 (28 shots-26 saves). Nashville, Saros 25-16-3 (33-30).
A_68,619 (69,143). T_2:41.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.