|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|13
|Marcano ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|1-Andujar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Bae 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.372
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|5
|3
|4
|8
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.325
|J.Lowe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Walls 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Raley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|002_2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|01x_3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Delay in the 9th.
1-ran for Santana in the 9th.
E_Walls (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Santana 2 (11), Díaz (5), Paredes (6). HR_Walls (5), off Velasquez; Arozarena (8), off Hernandez; Díaz (8), off Stephenson. RBIs_Santana 2 (19), Walls (11), Arozarena (29), Díaz (17). SB_J.Lowe (5). CS_J.Lowe (1), Arozarena (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Joe); Tampa Bay 2 (Raley, J.Lowe). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Arozarena. GIDP_Delay, Arozarena.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Marcano, Bae, Santana); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 4-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|54
|3.06
|Hernandez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|1.98
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|32
|2.30
|Holderman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|3.21
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|1.29
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 4-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|80
|2.25
|Thompson, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.86
|Adam, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|25
|1.46
HBP_Adam (Marcano).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:14. A_12,418 (25,025).
