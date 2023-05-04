PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31242113
Marcano ss310002.243
Reynolds lf411001.325
McCutchen dh400003.238
Santana 1b402200.278
1-Andujar pr000000.333
Suwinski cf300012.250
Joe rf400003.283
Hayes 3b301000.225
Bae 2b300000.253
Delay c200001.372
a-Castro ph100001.271

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2635348
Díaz 1b412100.327
Franco ss300010.298
Arozarena lf311111.325
J.Lowe dh200011.329
Paredes 3b301000.263
Walls 2b311101.290
Raley rf300002.217
Bethancourt c300002.224
Margot cf200011.241

Pittsburgh000000002_240
Tampa Bay01010001x_351

a-struck out for Delay in the 9th.

1-ran for Santana in the 9th.

E_Walls (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Santana 2 (11), Díaz (5), Paredes (6). HR_Walls (5), off Velasquez; Arozarena (8), off Hernandez; Díaz (8), off Stephenson. RBIs_Santana 2 (19), Walls (11), Arozarena (29), Díaz (17). SB_J.Lowe (5). CS_J.Lowe (1), Arozarena (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Joe); Tampa Bay 2 (Raley, J.Lowe). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Arozarena. GIDP_Delay, Arozarena.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Marcano, Bae, Santana); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, L, 4-3321112543.06
Hernandez121101211.98
Underwood Jr.200021322.30
Holderman10000393.21
Stephenson111111161.29
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 4-07300010802.25
Thompson, H, 210000081.86
Adam, S, 2-3112013251.46

HBP_Adam (Marcano).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:14. A_12,418 (25,025).

