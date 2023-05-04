PittsburghTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31242Totals26353
Marcano ss3100Díaz 1b4121
Reynolds lf4110Franco ss3000
McCutchen dh4000Arozarena lf3111
Santana 1b4022J.Lowe dh2000
Andujar pr0000Paredes 3b3010
Suwinski cf3000Walls 2b3111
Joe rf4000Raley rf3000
Hayes 3b3010Bethancourt c3000
Bae 2b3000Margot cf2000
Delay c2000
Castro ph1000

Pittsburgh0000000022
Tampa Bay01010001x3

E_Walls (2). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Santana 2 (11), Díaz (5), Paredes (6). HR_Walls (5), Arozarena (8), Díaz (8). SB_J.Lowe (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Velasquez L,4-3321112
Hernandez121101
Underwood Jr.200021
Holderman100003
Stephenson111111
Tampa Bay
Eflin W,4-07300010
Thompson H,2100000
Adam S,2-3112013

HBP_Adam (Marcano).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:14. A_12,418 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you