|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Tampa Bay
|7
|10
|10
|3
|—
|30
First Quarter
TB_Godwin 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:03.
NYG_FG Gano 37, 4:04.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 25, 11:16.
NYG_Thomas 2 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 9:14.
TB_R.Jones 6 run (Succop kick), 5:06.
Third Quarter
TB_Evans 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:31.
TB_FG Succop 40, 3:53.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Succop 30, 7:44.
A_65,643.
|NYG
|TB
|First downs
|15
|28
|Total Net Yards
|215
|402
|Rushes-yards
|13-66
|27-94
|Passing
|149
|308
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-39-2
|32-48-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|1-10
|Punts
|4-48.25
|3-45.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|6-39
|Time of Possession
|24:21
|35:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 6-25, Ross 1-16, Booker 3-15, Jones 3-10. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-35, Jones 8-33, Evans 1-10, Brady 1-10, Godwin 1-7, Vaughn 3-4, Gabbert 2-(minus 2), Perriman 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 23-38-2-167, Toney 0-1-0-0. Tampa Bay, Brady 30-46-1-307, Gabbert 2-2-0-11.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 7-40, Barkley 6-31, Slayton 4-37, Engram 2-12, Rudolph 1-28, Golladay 1-12, Booker 1-5, Thomas 1-2. Tampa Bay, Evans 6-73, Gronkowski 6-71, Godwin 6-65, Fournette 6-39, Brate 2-27, Perriman 2-19, Howard 1-10, Johnson 1-8, Bernard 1-3, Darden 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.