|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|15
|—
|15
|Tampa Bay
|14
|3
|14
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
TB_Bernard 2 run (Succop kick), 10:00.
TB_Vaughn 1 run (Succop kick), :25.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 34, 9:16.
Third Quarter
TB_Gronkowski 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:38.
TB_Evans 36 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:18.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 34 run (Elliott kick), 12:08.
Phi_Gainwell 16 pass from Hurts (De.Smith pass from Hurts), 4:45.
A_65,077.
|Phi
|TB
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|339
|349
|Rushes-yards
|17-95
|31-106
|Passing
|244
|243
|Punt Returns
|5-35
|4-13
|Kickoff Returns
|3-57
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-43-2
|29-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|4-28
|Punts
|6-42.0
|7-48.714
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-45
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|26:57
|33:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 8-39, B.Scott 1-34, Sanders 7-16, Gainwell 1-6. Tampa Bay, Vaughn 17-53, Bernard 13-44, Miller 1-9.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 23-43-2-258. Tampa Bay, Brady 29-37-0-271.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 6-92, Gainwell 5-49, Smith 4-60, Sanders 3-12, Watkins 2-35, Howard 1-7, Reagor 1-2, B.Scott 1-1. Tampa Bay, Evans 9-117, Bernard 5-39, Gronkowski 5-31, Brate 3-29, Johnson 2-30, Vaughn 2-9, Miller 1-8, Perriman 1-5, Howard 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.