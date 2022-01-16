Philadelphia0001515
Tampa Bay14314031

First Quarter

TB_Bernard 2 run (Succop kick), 10:00.

TB_Vaughn 1 run (Succop kick), :25.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 34, 9:16.

Third Quarter

TB_Gronkowski 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 7:38.

TB_Evans 36 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:18.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 34 run (Elliott kick), 12:08.

Phi_Gainwell 16 pass from Hurts (De.Smith pass from Hurts), 4:45.

A_65,077.

PhiTB
First downs1423
Total Net Yards339349
Rushes-yards17-9531-106
Passing244243
Punt Returns5-354-13
Kickoff Returns3-571-16
Interceptions Ret.0-02-17
Comp-Att-Int23-43-229-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-144-28
Punts6-42.07-48.714
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-454-35
Time of Possession26:5733:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 8-39, B.Scott 1-34, Sanders 7-16, Gainwell 1-6. Tampa Bay, Vaughn 17-53, Bernard 13-44, Miller 1-9.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 23-43-2-258. Tampa Bay, Brady 29-37-0-271.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 6-92, Gainwell 5-49, Smith 4-60, Sanders 3-12, Watkins 2-35, Howard 1-7, Reagor 1-2, B.Scott 1-1. Tampa Bay, Evans 9-117, Bernard 5-39, Gronkowski 5-31, Brate 3-29, Johnson 2-30, Vaughn 2-9, Miller 1-8, Perriman 1-5, Howard 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

