Chicago03003
Tampa Bay21140338

First Quarter

TB_Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 11:58.

TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 4:37.

TB_Evans 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :06.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 28, 6:08.

TB_Evans 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:35.

TB_Evans 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :09.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 22, 12:51.

A_65,635.

ChiTB
First downs1728
Total Net Yards311408
Rushes-yards29-14331-182
Passing168226
Punt Returns2-131-43
Kickoff Returns0-01-17
Interceptions Ret.0-03-43
Comp-Att-Int22-32-322-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-160-0
Punts4-40.04-40.25
Fumbles-Lost4-22-1
Penalties-Yards4-451-10
Time of Possession28:5531:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 18-100, Fields 8-38, Williams 3-5. Tampa Bay, Fournette 15-81, Jones 10-63, Vaughn 5-27, Darden 1-11.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 22-32-3-184. Tampa Bay, Brady 20-36-0-211, Gabbert 2-3-0-15.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 5-43, Herbert 5-33, James 3-20, Mooney 2-39, Goodwin 2-16, Robinson 2-16, Byrd 1-10, Nall 1-4, Williams 1-3. Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-111, Evans 6-76, Johnson 2-16, Fournette 2-9, Bernard 2-5, Howard 1-9, Yelder 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 43.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

