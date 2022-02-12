|Tampa Bay
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 18, 3:30. 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 13 (Maroon, McDonagh), 17:11. 3, Arizona, Galchenyuk 4 (Keller, Moser), 19:08. Penalties_Killorn, TB (Tripping), 6:50.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Moser, ARI (Tripping), 0:26; Nash, ARI (Tripping), 17:48.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 21 (Killorn, Hedman), 4:03. 5, Arizona, Keller 18 (Boyd, Kessel), 9:54. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 22 (Joseph, Rutta), 12:18. 7, Arizona, Schmaltz 8 (Fischer, Chychrun), 18:22. Penalties_Ladd, ARI (Slashing), 6:45.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-5-16_32. Arizona 6-4-9_19.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 1.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Elliott 5-2-2 (19 shots-16 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 7-20-1 (32-28).
A_11,727 (17,125). T_2:16.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.