|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|L.Raley rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nevin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|003
|010
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR_Arozarena (15).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Lyles L,9-9
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Krehbiel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Akin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gillaspie
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Rasmussen W,7-4
|8
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Adam S,6-7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Krehbiel pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Rasmussen(2).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:37. A_18,093 (25,000).
