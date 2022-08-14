BaltimoreTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29110Totals31484
Mullins cf4000Choi 1b4000
Rutschman c4000Díaz 3b3000
Santander dh3000Arozarena dh4113
Urías 3b3000Peralta lf3011
Odor 2b3000Mejía c4020
Hays lf3000Chang 2b4000
Mateo ss3110L.Raley rf3010
Nevin 1b2000Siri cf3110
Vavra ph1000Walls ss3220
Phillips rf3000

Baltimore0000000011
Tampa Bay00301000x4

DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR_Arozarena (15).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Lyles L,9-941-354429
Krehbiel110000
Akin210002
Gillaspie2-310000
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,7-481-311107
Adam S,6-72-300002

Krehbiel pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:37. A_18,093 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

