BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2911009
Mullins cf400003.264
Rutschman c400001.246
Santander dh300001.261
Urías 3b300000.244
Odor 2b300002.206
Hays lf300001.258
Mateo ss311000.231
Nevin 1b200000.201
a-Vavra ph100000.313
Phillips rf300001.145

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31484211
Choi 1b400003.242
Díaz 3b300010.271
Arozarena dh411301.258
Peralta lf301111.282
Mejía c402001.265
Chang 2b400002.213
L.Raley rf301002.197
Siri cf311001.189
Walls ss322000.177

Baltimore000000001_110
Tampa Bay00301000x_480

a-grounded out for Nevin in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR_Arozarena (15), off Lyles. RBIs_Arozarena 3 (58), Peralta (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Rutschman); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Mejía). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vavra.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Nevin, Mullins).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 9-941-354429874.48
Krehbiel110000172.40
Akin210002262.63
Gillaspie2-31000074.09
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 7-481-311107872.80
Adam, S, 6-72-30000281.19

Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-1, Adam 1-0. WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:37. A_18,093 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

