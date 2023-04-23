|Chicago
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raley rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|031
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Bethancourt (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Benintendi (5), Jiménez (3), Franco (9), Bethancourt (4), Díaz (3). HR_Raley (4), Ramírez (5). SB_Franco (4).
HBP_Giolito (Paredes).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:02. A_22,702 (25,025).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.