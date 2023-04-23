ChicagoTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30131Totals28454
Robert Jr. cf4010Díaz 1b4011
Benintendi lf4110Franco ss3010
Vaughn 1b4000Arozarena lf2000
Jiménez dh3011B.Lowe 2b4000
Sheets rf3000Ramírez dh4111
Burger 3b3000Paredes 3b2100
Andrus ss3000Raley rf3112
Zavala c3000Bethancourt c3110
Sosa 2b3000Margot cf3000

Chicago0001000001
Tampa Bay03100000x4

E_Bethancourt (1). LOB_Chicago 2, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Benintendi (5), Jiménez (3), Franco (9), Bethancourt (4), Díaz (3). HR_Raley (4), Ramírez (5). SB_Franco (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Giolito L,1-2754425
Banks100010
Tampa Bay
Eflin W,3-0531104
Chirinos H,1300002
Fairbanks S,3-3100001

HBP_Giolito (Paredes).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:02. A_22,702 (25,025).

