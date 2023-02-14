|Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Colorado, Lehkonen 16 (Nichushkin, MacKinnon), 0:50. Penalties_Rodrigues, COL (High Sticking), 7:43.
Second Period_2, Colorado, MacKinnon 17 (Byram), 6:21. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 21 (Point), 13:09. Penalties_Compher, COL (High Sticking), 0:40; Cole, TB (Hooking), 7:43; Lehkonen, COL (Tripping), 14:24; Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Interference), 16:59; Killorn, TB (Fighting), 16:59; Compher, COL (Fighting), 16:59.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 6 (Stamkos, Hedman), 0:26. 5, Colorado, Malgin 3, 2:03. 6, Tampa Bay, Namestnikov 5 (Perry), 4:10. Penalties_O'Connor, COL (Tripping), 12:36.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Tampa Bay 1 (Stamkos G, Kucherov NG, Point NG), Colorado 0 (MacKinnon NG, Rantanen NG).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 15-9-10-1_35. Colorado 17-16-12-1_46.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; Colorado 0 of 2.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 26-13-1 (46 shots-43 saves). Colorado, Georgiev 21-12-3 (35-32).
A_18,072 (18,007). T_2:37.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Travis Gawryletz.
