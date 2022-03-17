|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Seattle, Gourde 14 (Eberle, Dunn), 2:38 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 11 (Stamkos), 6:26.
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 16 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 8:48 (pp).
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 14 (Palat, Point), 0:23. 5, Tampa Bay, Hedman 17 (Stamkos, Point), 14:26 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 14-11-14_39. Seattle 12-7-6_25.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 6; Seattle 1 of 5.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 32-11-4 (25 shots-24 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 13-26-5 (39-35).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:27.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, James Tobias.