|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Seattle, Gourde 14 (Eberle, Dunn), 2:38 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 11 (Stamkos), 6:26. Penalties_Palat, TB (Tripping), 0:33; Joseph, TB (Tripping), 2:26; Borgen, SEA (Roughing), 9:44; Killorn, TB (Interference), 10:17; Blackwell, SEA (Roughing), 16:04; Kucherov, TB (Cross Checking), 19:37.
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 16 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 8:48 (pp). Penalties_Gourde, SEA (Slashing), 7:45; Borgen, SEA (Interference), 10:25.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 14 (Palat, Point), 0:23. 5, Tampa Bay, Hedman 17 (Stamkos, Point), 14:26 (pp). Penalties_Rutta, TB (Holding Stick), 7:12; Larsson, SEA (Tripping), 13:51; Gourde, SEA (Tripping), 17:00.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 14-11-14_39. Seattle 12-7-6_25.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 6; Seattle 1 of 5.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 32-11-4 (25 shots-24 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 13-26-5 (39-35).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:27.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, James Tobias.