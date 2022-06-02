Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37464315
Kiermaier cf300001.226
a-Ramírez ph-rf211100.274
Margot lf500002.314
Choi 1b401111.262
Díaz 3b201021.259
Arozarena dh511101.258
Walls ss500003.148
Phillips rf-cf410003.194
Mejía c411002.246
Bruján 2b301101.140

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals423103615
Semien 2b600003.193
Seager ss602002.236
Garver dh400010.224
1-Culberson pr-dh010000.234
c-Heim ph100001.255
Calhoun rf300021.260
García cf501103.226
Huff c312120.386
Lowe 1b512102.264
Ibáñez 3b301001.217
Smith 3b100010.500
White lf301002.221
b-Reks ph-lf201000.250

Tampa Bay00000011011_460
Texas01010000010_3100

a-singled for Kiermaier in the 8th. b-singled for White in the 9th. c-struck out for Culberson in the 11th.

1-ran for Garver in the 10th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), off Gray; Huff (1), off Springs; Lowe (4), off Springs. RBIs_Arozarena (21), Ramírez (14), Bruján (3), Choi (21), Huff (4), Lowe (17), García (32). SB_García (6). CS_Calhoun (2). SF_Bruján.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi, Phillips, Walls 2, Kiermaier); Texas 8 (Lowe 3, Garver, Semien, Reks 2, Heim). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 13; Texas 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bruján, Margot, Arozarena 2, Mejía.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs552217851.88
Beeks12-320015431.19
Raley2-300011132.70
Adam2-300010120.84
Feyereisen120000180.00
Poche, W, 1-0111021231.59
Wisler, S, 1-3100001142.45
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray7311212954.83
King, BS, 0-2121101123.00
Bush100012213.38
Santana, L, 2-2212000251.53

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Adam 1-0. HBP_Santana (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).

