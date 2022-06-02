|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|4
|3
|15
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-Ramírez ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Margot lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Arozarena dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.148
|Phillips rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.140
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|3
|10
|3
|6
|15
|Semien 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.193
|Seager ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|1-Culberson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|c-Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|García cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.226
|Huff c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.386
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|White lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|b-Reks ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|110
|11_4
|6
|0
|Texas
|010
|100
|000
|10_3
|10
|0
a-singled for Kiermaier in the 8th. b-singled for White in the 9th. c-struck out for Culberson in the 11th.
1-ran for Garver in the 10th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), off Gray; Huff (1), off Springs; Lowe (4), off Springs. RBIs_Arozarena (21), Ramírez (14), Bruján (3), Choi (21), Huff (4), Lowe (17), García (32). SB_García (6). CS_Calhoun (2). SF_Bruján.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi, Phillips, Walls 2, Kiermaier); Texas 8 (Lowe 3, Garver, Semien, Reks 2, Heim). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 13; Texas 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bruján, Margot, Arozarena 2, Mejía.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|85
|1.88
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|43
|1.19
|Raley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.70
|Adam
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.84
|Feyereisen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Poche, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|23
|1.59
|Wisler, S, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|12
|95
|4.83
|King, BS, 0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.38
|Santana, L, 2-2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1.53
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Adam 1-0. HBP_Santana (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).
