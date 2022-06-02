Tampa BayTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37464Totals423103
Kiermaier cf3000Semien 2b6000
Ramírez ph-rf2111Seager ss6020
Margot lf5000Garver dh4000
Choi 1b4011Culberson pr-dh0100
Díaz 3b2010Heim ph1000
Arozarena dh5111Calhoun rf3000
Walls ss5000García cf5011
Phillips rf-cf4100Huff c3121
Mejía c4110Lowe 1b5121
Bruján 2b3011Ibáñez 3b3010
Smith 3b1000
White lf3010
Reks ph-lf2010

Tampa Bay000000110114
Texas010100000103

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), Huff (1), Lowe (4). SB_García (6). SF_Bruján (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Springs552217
Beeks12-320015
Raley2-300011
Adam2-300010
Feyereisen120000
Poche W,1-0111021
Wisler S,1-3100001
Texas
Gray7311212
King BS,0-2121101
Bush100012
Santana L,2-2212000

HBP_Santana (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).

