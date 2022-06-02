|Tampa Bay
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|42
|3
|10
|3
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Margot lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Culberson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|García cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Phillips rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Huff c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reks ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|110
|—
|4
|Texas
|010
|100
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), Huff (1), Lowe (4). SB_García (6). SF_Bruján (2).
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Santana (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.