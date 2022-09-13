Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3449404
Díaz 3b423000.296
Franco ss412000.267
Aranda 1b401001.367
Arozarena dh410200.268
Peralta lf300100.261
Margot rf402101.298
Bethancourt c401001.234
Walls 2b400000.173
Siri cf300001.257

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3528239
Springer cf401001.260
Guerrero Jr. 1b511002.278
Bichette ss512000.282
Kirk dh300110.293
Hernández lf-rf400001.262
Chapman 3b301112.237
Jansen c401000.239
Espinal 2b200000.263
a-Biggio ph-2b100011.218
Merrifield rf201001.191
b-Tapia ph-lf201001.264

Tampa Bay103000000_492
Toronto000000020_280

a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-struck out for Merrifield in the 7th.

E_Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Bethancourt (4). RBIs_Arozarena 2 (78), Peralta (11), Margot (39), Kirk (58), Chapman (67). SB_Arozarena (29). SF_Peralta.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Siri, Bethancourt); Toronto 3 (Springer, Bichette, Jansen). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Aranda, Kirk, Hernández. GIDP_Bethancourt, Bichette.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Aranda); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 8-4630025782.41
Armstrong12-342212483.83
Fairbanks, S, 7-711-310002301.35
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Merryweather, L, 0-3121101165.62
White673302837.47
Phelps200001202.65

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_23,497 (53,506).

