Tampa BayToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34494Totals35282
Díaz 3b4230Springer cf4010
Franco ss4120Guerrero Jr. 1b5110
Aranda 1b4010Bichette ss5120
Arozarena dh4102Kirk dh3001
Peralta lf3001Hernández lf-rf4000
Margot rf4021Chapman 3b3011
Bethancourt c4010Jansen c4010
Walls 2b4000Espinal 2b2000
Siri cf3000Biggio ph-2b1000
Merrifield rf2010
Tapia ph-lf2010

Tampa Bay1030000004
Toronto0000000202

E_Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Bethancourt (4). SB_Arozarena (29). SF_Peralta (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Springs W,8-4630025
Armstrong12-342212
Fairbanks S,7-711-310002
Toronto
Merryweather L,0-3121101
White673302
Phelps200001

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_23,497 (53,506).

