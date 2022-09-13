|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Díaz 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Aranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
E_Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Bethancourt (4). SB_Arozarena (29). SF_Peralta (1).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:59. A_23,497 (53,506).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.