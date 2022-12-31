|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|3
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Arizona, Boyd 4 (Keller), 6:12. 2, Arizona, Fischer 7 (Ritchie, Hayton), 6:46. 3, Tampa Bay, Point 21 (Kucherov), 10:53.
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 6 (Hedman, Point), 10:44. 5, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 17 (Hedman, Kucherov), 11:12 (pp). 6, Arizona, Bjugstad 9 (Crouse), 12:44. 7, Tampa Bay, Killorn 11, 18:59.
Third Period_8, Tampa Bay, Hagel 14 (Hedman, Stamkos), 4:26 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-8-11_31. Tampa Bay 13-13-9_35.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.
Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-9-4 (35 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 15-9-1 (31-28).
A_0 (19,092). T_2:32.
