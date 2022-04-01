|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 31 (Point, Kucherov), 6:11. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 26 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 10:12. 3, Chicago, de Haan 3 (Dach), 12:11. 4, Chicago, DeBrincat 39 (Strome, S.Jones), 17:21 (pp). Penalties_Chicago bench, served by Kubalik (Too Many Men on the Ice), 2:04; Hagel, TB (Tripping), 7:15; DeBrincat, CHI (Hooking), 8:07; Foote, TB (Tripping), 15:33.
Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Colton 13 (Paul, Cernak), 6:12. 6, Tampa Bay, Colton 14 (Foote, Paul), 12:15. Penalties_Bogosian, TB (High Sticking), 2:29; Cirelli, TB (Hooking), 6:32.
Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Hagel 23 (Hedman, Colton), 19:41 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 9-11-3_23. Tampa Bay 19-16-8_43.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.
Goalies_Chicago, Lankinen 4-10-5 (42 shots-38 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-14-4 (23-21).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:24.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Bevan Mills.
