|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|12
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Jones lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.282
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Castro rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Trejo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|b-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|c-E.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|1
|10
|Y.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Raley cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|a-Siri ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Basabe ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Aranda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Colorado
|000
|030
|000_3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|02x_5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Raley in the 8th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 9th. c-struck out for B.Doyle in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Jones (15), B.Doyle (10). 3B_Raley (3). HR_Jones (13), off E.Ramírez; Raley (18), off Lambert; Paredes (26), off T.Doyle; J.Lowe (17), off Koch. RBIs_Jones 3 (39), Raley (45), Basabe (9), Paredes (80), J.Lowe 2 (68). CS_Basabe (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Castro); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes). RISP_Colorado 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 3.
GIDP_McMahon, Castro, Aranda.
DP_Colorado 2 (Wynns, Trejo, Wynns; McMahon, Trejo, Montero); Tampa Bay 2 (Basabe, Y.Díaz; Y.Díaz, Basabe, Y.Díaz).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|99
|4.92
|T.Doyle, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.52
|Koch, L, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|31
|3.71
|Bruihl
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|14.73
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Armstrong
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.95
|Diekman
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.09
|E.Ramírez, BS, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|43
|6.87
|Adam, W, 4-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|25
|2.77
|Fairbanks, S, 16-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.56
Inherited runners-scored_Bruihl 1-0. HBP_Lambert (B.Lowe), Koch (Paredes). WP_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:40. A_9,972 (25,025).
