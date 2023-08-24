ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33383312
Blackmon dh412001.280
Jones lf413301.282
Rodgers 2b200021.239
McMahon 3b401001.252
Castro rf400001.263
Trejo ss400003.241
Montero 1b301011.219
Wynns c300000.197
b-Profar ph100001.237
B.Doyle cf311001.192
c-E.Díaz ph100001.270

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30585110
Y.Díaz 1b400000.326
B.Lowe 2b300001.218
Arozarena lf311011.262
J.Lowe rf411201.281
Paredes 3b311100.257
Raley cf322101.256
a-Siri ph-cf100001.226
Basabe ss302101.333
Aranda dh300002.174
Pinto c301002.257

Colorado000030000_380
Tampa Bay01010102x_580

a-struck out for Raley in the 8th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 9th. c-struck out for B.Doyle in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Jones (15), B.Doyle (10). 3B_Raley (3). HR_Jones (13), off E.Ramírez; Raley (18), off Lambert; Paredes (26), off T.Doyle; J.Lowe (17), off Koch. RBIs_Jones 3 (39), Raley (45), Basabe (9), Paredes (80), J.Lowe 2 (68). CS_Basabe (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Castro); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes). RISP_Colorado 3 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 3.

GIDP_McMahon, Castro, Aranda.

DP_Colorado 2 (Wynns, Trejo, Wynns; McMahon, Trejo, Montero); Tampa Bay 2 (Basabe, Y.Díaz; Y.Díaz, Basabe, Y.Díaz).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lambert542216994.92
T.Doyle, BS, 0-1111101193.52
Koch, L, 2-212-332202313.71
Bruihl1-300001314.73
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Armstrong220002250.95
Diekman11-320010203.09
E.Ramírez, BS, 0-122-333322436.87
Adam, W, 4-2200005252.77
Fairbanks, S, 16-17110003192.56

Inherited runners-scored_Bruihl 1-0. HBP_Lambert (B.Lowe), Koch (Paredes). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:40. A_9,972 (25,025).

