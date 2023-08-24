|Colorado
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Y.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jones lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Castro rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Trejo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raley cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Siri ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aranda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|02x
|—
|5
DP_Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Jones (15), B.Doyle (10). 3B_Raley (3). HR_Jones (13), Raley (18), Paredes (26), J.Lowe (17).
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Lambert (B.Lowe), Koch (Paredes). WP_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:40. A_9,972 (25,025).
