ColoradoTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33383Totals30585
Blackmon dh4120Y.Díaz 1b4000
Jones lf4133B.Lowe 2b3000
Rodgers 2b2000Arozarena lf3110
McMahon 3b4010J.Lowe rf4112
Castro rf4000Paredes 3b3111
Trejo ss4000Raley cf3221
Montero 1b3010Siri ph-cf1000
Wynns c3000Basabe ss3021
Profar ph1000Aranda dh3000
B.Doyle cf3110Pinto c3010
E.Díaz ph1000

Colorado0000300003
Tampa Bay01010102x5

DP_Colorado 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Jones (15), B.Doyle (10). 3B_Raley (3). HR_Jones (13), Raley (18), Paredes (26), J.Lowe (17).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Lambert542216
T.Doyle BS,0-1111101
Koch L,2-212-332202
Bruihl1-300001
Tampa Bay
Armstrong220002
Diekman11-320010
E.Ramírez BS,0-122-333322
Adam W,4-2200005
Fairbanks S,16-17110003

HBP_Lambert (B.Lowe), Koch (Paredes). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:40. A_9,972 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

