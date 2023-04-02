|Detroit
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|4
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raley pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Maton 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|103
|01x
|—
|5
LOB_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Franco (3), J.Lowe (3). HR_Rogers (1), Arozarena (1). SB_Franco (1), Siri (1).
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Foley (Arozarena). WP_Shreve.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:10. A_19,425 (25,025).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.