DetroitTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29121Totals32584
Vierling rf4000Díaz 1b-3b4000
Greene cf4010Franco ss3120
Báez ss4000Paredes 3b3011
Meadows lf3000Raley pr-1b1100
Torkelson 1b3000Arozarena lf3211
Maton 3b2000Ramírez dh2000
Cabrera dh3000B.Lowe ph-dh1110
Schoop 2b2000Margot rf2000
McKinstry ph-2b1000J.Lowe ph-rf2010
Rogers c3111Siri cf4012
Bethancourt c4000
Walls 2b3010

Detroit0000000011
Tampa Bay00010301x5

LOB_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Franco (3), J.Lowe (3). HR_Rogers (1), Arozarena (1). SB_Franco (1), Siri (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Wentz L,0-151-343313
Foley2-311111
Lange110000
Shreve121100
Tampa Bay
Springs W,1-06000112
Poche110000
Thompson100001
Beeks111101

HBP_Foley (Arozarena). WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:10. A_19,425 (25,025).

