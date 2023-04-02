|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Maton 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-McKinstry ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|4
|2
|4
|Díaz 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.636
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|1-Raley pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Ramírez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-B.Lowe ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-J.Lowe ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001_1
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|103
|01x_5
|8
|0
a-walked for Ramírez in the 6th. b-struck out for Margot in the 6th. c-struck out for Schoop in the 8th.
1-ran for Paredes in the 6th.
LOB_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Franco (3), J.Lowe (3). HR_Rogers (1), off Beeks; Arozarena (1), off Wentz. RBIs_Rogers (1), Arozarena (3), Paredes (1), Siri 2 (5). SB_Franco (1), Siri (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Arozarena, Bethancourt 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Díaz.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|72
|5.06
|Foley
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|6.75
|Lange
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Shreve
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 1-0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|81
|0.00
|Poche
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Beeks
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-1. HBP_Foley (Arozarena). WP_Shreve.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:10. A_19,425 (25,025).
