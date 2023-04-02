DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29121114
Vierling rf400002.000
Greene cf401002.182
Báez ss400001.100
Meadows lf300001.400
Torkelson 1b300001.091
Maton 3b200010.000
Cabrera dh300002.200
Schoop 2b200002.000
c-McKinstry ph-2b100001.167
Rogers c311102.250

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3258424
Díaz 1b-3b400000.300
Franco ss312010.636
Paredes 3b301100.222
1-Raley pr-1b110000.143
Arozarena lf321100.300
Ramírez dh200000.000
a-B.Lowe ph-dh111010.400
Margot rf200001.000
b-J.Lowe ph-rf201001.500
Siri cf401201.250
Bethancourt c400001.000
Walls 2b301000.250

Detroit000000001_120
Tampa Bay00010301x_580

a-walked for Ramírez in the 6th. b-struck out for Margot in the 6th. c-struck out for Schoop in the 8th.

1-ran for Paredes in the 6th.

LOB_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Franco (3), J.Lowe (3). HR_Rogers (1), off Beeks; Arozarena (1), off Wentz. RBIs_Rogers (1), Arozarena (3), Paredes (1), Siri 2 (5). SB_Franco (1), Siri (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Arozarena, Bethancourt 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Díaz.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz, L, 0-151-343313725.06
Foley2-311111216.75
Lange110000190.00
Shreve121100154.50
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 1-06000112810.00
Poche110000130.00
Thompson100001120.00
Beeks111101119.00

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-1. HBP_Foley (Arozarena). WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:10. A_19,425 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

