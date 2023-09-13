Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3659538
Díaz 1b502201.324
Arozarena lf512101.257
H.Ramírez rf502001.300
Raley cf000000.248
Paredes dh210021.254
Mead 3b412100.268
J.Lowe cf-rf300011.285
Basabe 2b400101.221
Bethancourt c411001.224
Bruján ss310000.171
b-Aranda ph100001.208
Walls ss000000.209

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33454411
Julien 2b310012.270
d-Vázquez ph100001.220
Polanco dh311011.261
Lewis 3b300010.301
Kepler rf401201.251
Kirilloff 1b200001.264
a-Solano ph-1b200001.285
Jeffers c401002.269
Castro cf400001.252
Wallner lf311100.222
c-Luplow ph000010.250
1-Stevenson pr000000.190
Farmer ss411101.254

Tampa Bay031000001_592
Minnesota002020000_450

a-pinch hit for Kirilloff in the 5th. b-struck out for Bruján in the 9th. c-walked for Wallner in the 9th. d-struck out for Julien in the 9th.

1-ran for Luplow in the 9th.

E_Bruján 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_H.Ramírez (17), Díaz (31), Mead (2), Polanco (16), Jeffers (15). 3B_Mead (1), Kepler (2). HR_Arozarena (22), off Jax; Wallner (12), off Bradley; Farmer (10), off Bradley. RBIs_Basabe (10), Díaz 2 (73), Mead (3), Arozarena (79), Wallner (30), Farmer (34), Kepler 2 (59). SB_Stevenson (4). CS_Farmer (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Mead, Arozarena, Paredes, J.Lowe, Bethancourt); Minnesota 4 (Vázquez, Wallner, Kepler, Solano). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 13; Minnesota 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Mead, Castro. GIDP_Mead.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Bethancourt, Bruján, Bethancourt); Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Kirilloff).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley42-344437805.56
Diekman1-31000152.50
Armstrong100001150.79
Kelly, W, 5-2200001203.12
Poche, H, 202-300010202.19
Stephenson, S, 1-41-30000132.43
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel464433785.34
Floro100000136.14
Pagán220002293.27
Thielbar100002171.98
Jax, L, 6-10111101164.20

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-2, Stephenson 1-0, Floro 2-0. WP_Bradley.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:52. A_18,342 (38,544).

