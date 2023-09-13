|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|3
|8
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.324
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|H.Ramírez rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Raley cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Paredes dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Mead 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Basabe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bruján ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|b-Aranda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|4
|11
|Julien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|d-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Polanco dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Lewis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|a-Solano ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Wallner lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|c-Luplow ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1-Stevenson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|031
|000
|001_5
|9
|2
|Minnesota
|002
|020
|000_4
|5
|0
a-pinch hit for Kirilloff in the 5th. b-struck out for Bruján in the 9th. c-walked for Wallner in the 9th. d-struck out for Julien in the 9th.
1-ran for Luplow in the 9th.
E_Bruján 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_H.Ramírez (17), Díaz (31), Mead (2), Polanco (16), Jeffers (15). 3B_Mead (1), Kepler (2). HR_Arozarena (22), off Jax; Wallner (12), off Bradley; Farmer (10), off Bradley. RBIs_Basabe (10), Díaz 2 (73), Mead (3), Arozarena (79), Wallner (30), Farmer (34), Kepler 2 (59). SB_Stevenson (4). CS_Farmer (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Mead, Arozarena, Paredes, J.Lowe, Bethancourt); Minnesota 4 (Vázquez, Wallner, Kepler, Solano). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 13; Minnesota 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Mead, Castro. GIDP_Mead.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Bethancourt, Bruján, Bethancourt); Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Kirilloff).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|80
|5.56
|Diekman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.50
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.79
|Kelly, W, 5-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.12
|Poche, H, 20
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.19
|Stephenson, S, 1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.43
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|78
|5.34
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.14
|Pagán
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|3.27
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.98
|Jax, L, 6-10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.20
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-2, Stephenson 1-0, Floro 2-0. WP_Bradley.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:52. A_18,342 (38,544).
