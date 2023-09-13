Tampa BayMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36595Totals33454
Díaz 1b5022Julien 2b3100
Arozarena lf5121Vázquez ph1000
H.Ramírez rf5020Polanco dh3110
Raley cf0000Lewis 3b3000
Paredes dh2100Kepler rf4012
Mead 3b4121Kirilloff 1b2000
J.Lowe cf-rf3000Solano ph-1b2000
Basabe 2b4001Jeffers c4010
Bethancourt c4110Castro cf4000
Bruján ss3100Wallner lf3111
Aranda ph1000Luplow ph0000
Walls ss0000Stevenson pr0000
Farmer ss4111

Tampa Bay0310000015
Minnesota0020200004

E_Bruján 2 (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_H.Ramírez (17), Díaz (31), Mead (2), Polanco (16), Jeffers (15). 3B_Mead (1), Kepler (2). HR_Arozarena (22), Wallner (12), Farmer (10). SB_Stevenson (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Bradley42-344437
Diekman1-310001
Armstrong100001
Kelly W,5-2200001
Poche H,202-300010
Stephenson S,1-41-300001
Minnesota
Keuchel464433
Floro100000
Pagán220002
Thielbar100002
Jax L,6-10111101

Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Bradley.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:52. A_18,342 (38,544).

