|Tampa Bay
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Julien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramírez rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Polanco dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Raley cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Mead 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wallner lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aranda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|031
|000
|001
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|002
|020
|000
|—
|4
E_Bruján 2 (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_H.Ramírez (17), Díaz (31), Mead (2), Polanco (16), Jeffers (15). 3B_Mead (1), Kepler (2). HR_Arozarena (22), Wallner (12), Farmer (10). SB_Stevenson (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Bradley
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Diekman
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly W,5-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche H,20
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stephenson S,1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Keuchel
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jax L,6-10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Bradley.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:52. A_18,342 (38,544).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.