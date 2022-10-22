N.Y. Islanders1113
Tampa Bay2215

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Hagel, Kucherov), 10:43. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 1, 12:29. 3, Tampa Bay, Hagel 1 (Point, Hedman), 18:03.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Perry 2 (Bellemare, Maroon), 3:12. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 2 (Nelson), 9:36. 6, Tampa Bay, Paul 1 (Colton), 19:59.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 1, 5:45. 8, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1 (Sergachev, Paul), 14:08.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-11-14_36. Tampa Bay 7-14-5_26.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 1-3-0 (26 shots-21 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 1-1-0 (36-33).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:31.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, James Tobias.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you