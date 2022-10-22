|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Hagel, Kucherov), 10:43. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 1, 12:29. 3, Tampa Bay, Hagel 1 (Point, Hedman), 18:03. Penalties_Myers, TB (Delay of Game), 0:40; Nelson, NYI (Hooking), 18:40; Clutterbuck, NYI (Tripping), 19:58.
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Perry 2 (Bellemare, Maroon), 3:12. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 2 (Nelson), 9:36. 6, Tampa Bay, Paul 1 (Colton), 19:59. Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Tripping), 4:02.
Third Period_7, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 1, 5:45. 8, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1 (Sergachev, Paul), 14:08. Penalties_Myers, TB (Tripping), 3:04; Barzal, NYI (Slashing), 11:45.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-11-14_36. Tampa Bay 7-14-5_26.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 1-3-0 (26 shots-21 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 1-1-0 (36-33).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:31.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, James Tobias.
