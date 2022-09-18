|Texas
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Aranda 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mathias dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Huff c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|022
|001
|00x
|—
|5
E_Huff (3), Walls (13), Aranda (3). DP_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Aranda (4), Bethancourt (5). HR_Jung (3), Seager (31), Bethancourt (7), Siri (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Otto L,6-9
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|King
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burke
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Springs W,9-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Guerra H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Raley H,24
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche H,21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fairbanks S,8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Guerra pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Springs (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:58. A_12,835 (25,000).
