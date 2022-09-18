TexasTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34363Totals335105
Semien 2b4010Díaz 3b4120
Seager ss4111Aranda 2b4111
Lowe 1b4000Paredes 2b0000
García rf4110Margot rf4011
Mathias dh4000Ramírez 1b4000
Jung 3b4122Peralta lf4000
Smith lf3000Bethancourt c4231
Huff c3010Siri cf3121
Heim ph1000Choi dh2000
Thompson cf3000Franco ph-dh2010
Walls ss2001

Texas0100020003
Tampa Bay02200100x5

E_Huff (3), Walls (13), Aranda (3). DP_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Aranda (4), Bethancourt (5). HR_Jung (3), Seager (31), Bethancourt (7), Siri (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Otto L,6-931-374403
King12-300001
Burke121121
Hernández100001
Moore110002
Tampa Bay
Springs W,9-452-363206
Guerra H,3100002
Raley H,241-300000
Poche H,21100003
Fairbanks S,8-8100002

Guerra pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Springs (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:58. A_12,835 (25,000).

