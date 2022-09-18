|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|0
|13
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Mathias dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.321
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Huff c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|b-Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Aranda 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Paredes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Franco ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.173
|Texas
|010
|002
|000_3
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|022
|001
|00x_5
|10
|2
a-singled for Choi in the 6th. b-grounded out for Huff in the 9th.
E_Huff (3), Walls (13), Aranda (3). LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Aranda (4), Bethancourt (5). HR_Jung (3), off Springs; Seager (31), off Springs; Bethancourt (7), off Otto; Siri (3), off Otto. RBIs_Jung 2 (6), Seager (79), Bethancourt (12), Siri (11), Aranda (5), Margot (43), Walls (32). CS_García (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Huff); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls, Díaz 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Seager. LIDP_Peralta.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe, Semien).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 6-9
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|57
|4.88
|King
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.09
|Burke
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|36
|1.57
|Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.59
|Moore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.05
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 9-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|6
|94
|2.45
|Guerra, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.59
|Raley, H, 24
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.98
|Poche, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.19
|Fairbanks, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0, Guerra 2-0. HBP_Springs (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:58. A_12,835 (25,000).
