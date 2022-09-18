TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34363013
Semien 2b401000.251
Seager ss411100.244
Lowe 1b400001.308
García rf411002.251
Mathias dh400004.321
Jung 3b412202.250
Smith lf300001.200
Huff c301001.245
b-Heim ph100000.231
Thompson cf300002.274

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33510528
Díaz 3b412000.295
Aranda 2b411100.325
Paredes 2b000000.222
Margot rf401102.293
Ramírez 1b400002.306
Peralta lf400001.264
Bethancourt c423101.254
Siri cf312111.270
Choi dh200000.227
a-Franco ph-dh201000.264
Walls ss200111.173

Texas010002000_361
Tampa Bay02200100x_5102

a-singled for Choi in the 6th. b-grounded out for Huff in the 9th.

E_Huff (3), Walls (13), Aranda (3). LOB_Texas 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Aranda (4), Bethancourt (5). HR_Jung (3), off Springs; Seager (31), off Springs; Bethancourt (7), off Otto; Siri (3), off Otto. RBIs_Jung 2 (6), Seager (79), Bethancourt (12), Siri (11), Aranda (5), Margot (43), Walls (32). CS_García (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Huff); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls, Díaz 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Seager. LIDP_Peralta.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe, Semien).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, L, 6-931-374403574.88
King12-300001154.09
Burke121121361.57
Hernández100001112.59
Moore110002132.05
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 9-452-363206942.45
Guerra, H, 3100002165.59
Raley, H, 241-30000031.98
Poche, H, 21100003143.19
Fairbanks, S, 8-8100002141.29

Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0, Guerra 2-0. HBP_Springs (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:58. A_12,835 (25,000).

