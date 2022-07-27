Tampa BayBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals396116Totals38492
Díaz 3b5031Mullins cf5000
Quinn pr-cf0100Rutschman c3210
B.Lowe 2b4000McKenna pr0000
Arozarena lf5122Chirinos c0000
Choi dh4112Mancini dh4020
Paredes 1b5010Santander rf4110
L.Raley rf4121Mountcastle 1b5010
Pinto c1000Hays lf4000
Bethancourt c4010Odor 2b5021
Phillips pr-cf0000Urías 3b4000
Chang 3b0000Mateo ss4121
J.Lowe cf-rf4110
Walls ss3100

Tampa Bay21001000026
Baltimore01101000104

E_L.Raley (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_J.Lowe (12), Díaz (21), Arozarena (22). HR_Choi (8), L.Raley (1), Mateo (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen42-363214
Thompson11-300001
B.Raley H,142-310000
Adam H,1511-300002
Poche W,3-1121112
Fairbanks S,1-1100001
Baltimore
Wells41-364405
Tate11-310003
Vespi11-310012
Bautista100002
Akin110001
López L,4-6122120

HBP_Rasmussen 2 (Rutschman,Santander), Adam (Hays). WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T_3:46. A_13,592 (45,971).

