Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals396116313
Díaz 3b503101.294
3-Quinn pr-cf010000.444
B.Lowe 2b400012.240
Arozarena lf512201.259
Choi dh411211.266
Paredes 1b501003.223
L.Raley rf412100.194
Pinto c100000.200
Bethancourt c401002.242
1-Phillips pr-cf000000.146
Chang 3b000000.179
J.Lowe cf-rf411002.203
Walls ss310011.171

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38492210
Mullins cf500002.260
Rutschman c321010.240
2-McKenna pr000000.255
Chirinos c000000.157
Mancini dh402011.268
Santander rf411001.243
Mountcastle 1b501001.260
Hays lf400001.263
Odor 2b502101.201
Urías 3b400001.264
Mateo ss412102.215

Tampa Bay2100100002_6111
Baltimore0110100010_490

1-ran for Bethancourt in the 9th. 2-ran for Rutschman in the 9th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

E_L.Raley (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_J.Lowe (12), Díaz (21), Arozarena (22). HR_Choi (8), off Wells; L.Raley (1), off Wells; Mateo (8), off Poche. RBIs_Choi 2 (43), L.Raley (4), Díaz (31), Arozarena 2 (47), Odor (37), Mateo (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); Baltimore 6 (Mateo, Mountcastle 2, Santander, Mancini, Odor). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hays, Urías, Santander, Mullins, Rutschman, Mountcastle. LIDP_B.Lowe. GIDP_Pinto.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Mountcastle, Mullins; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen42-363214753.17
Thompson11-30000173.86
B.Raley, H, 142-31000072.84
Adam, H, 1511-300002181.36
Poche, W, 3-1121112283.27
Fairbanks, S, 1-1100001116.75
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells41-364405693.90
Tate11-310003272.28
Vespi11-310012244.41
Bautista10000291.55
Akin11000182.40
López, L, 4-6122120261.71

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Adam 1-0, Tate 1-1. IBB_off López (Choi). HBP_Rasmussen 2 (Rutschman,Santander), Adam (Hays). WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T_3:46. A_13,592 (45,971).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you