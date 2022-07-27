|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|3
|13
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|3-Quinn pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.266
|Paredes 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|L.Raley rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Pinto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|1-Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Chang 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|2
|2
|10
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Rutschman c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|2-McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Tampa Bay
|210
|010
|000
|2_6
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|011
|010
|001
|0_4
|9
|0
1-ran for Bethancourt in the 9th. 2-ran for Rutschman in the 9th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 10th.
E_L.Raley (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_J.Lowe (12), Díaz (21), Arozarena (22). HR_Choi (8), off Wells; L.Raley (1), off Wells; Mateo (8), off Poche. RBIs_Choi 2 (43), L.Raley (4), Díaz (31), Arozarena 2 (47), Odor (37), Mateo (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); Baltimore 6 (Mateo, Mountcastle 2, Santander, Mancini, Odor). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Hays, Urías, Santander, Mullins, Rutschman, Mountcastle. LIDP_B.Lowe. GIDP_Pinto.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Mountcastle, Mullins; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|75
|3.17
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.86
|B.Raley, H, 14
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.84
|Adam, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.36
|Poche, W, 3-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|3.27
|Fairbanks, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.75
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|69
|3.90
|Tate
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.28
|Vespi
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.41
|Bautista
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.55
|Akin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.40
|López, L, 4-6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|26
|1.71
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Adam 1-0, Tate 1-1. IBB_off López (Choi). HBP_Rasmussen 2 (Rutschman,Santander), Adam (Hays). WP_Rasmussen.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.
T_3:46. A_13,592 (45,971).
