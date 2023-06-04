Tampa BayBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33674Totals31262
Díaz 3b5121Verdugo rf5230
J.Lowe rf3121Devers dh4001
Arozarena lf5000Turner 3b4000
Ramírez dh3000Yoshida lf4021
Raley 1b4121Duran cf3010
Paredes 2b3100Hernández ss3000
Walls ss4000Casas 1b2000
Margot cf3111Wong c2000
Bethancourt c3100Valdez 2b4000

Tampa Bay0012120006
Boston0010100002

E_Yoshida (2), Wong (5). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 9. 2B_Raley (8), J.Lowe (13), Verdugo 2 (19). 3B_Verdugo (2). SB_J.Lowe (14). SF_J.Lowe (1), Devers (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Bradley W,4-2562236
Stephenson2-300021
Diekman H,311-300000
Armstrong200013
Boston
Houck L,3-5554446
Kluber222211
Ort200003

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:37. A_34,192 (37,755).

