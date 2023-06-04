|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|4
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Devers dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Raley 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|212
|000
|—
|6
|Boston
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Yoshida (2), Wong (5). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 9. 2B_Raley (8), J.Lowe (13), Verdugo 2 (19). 3B_Verdugo (2). SB_J.Lowe (14). SF_J.Lowe (1), Devers (3).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:37. A_34,192 (37,755).
