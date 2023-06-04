|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|4
|5
|10
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.312
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Raley 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|6
|10
|Verdugo rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Devers dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.191
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.236
|Valdez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|001
|212
|000_6
|7
|0
|Boston
|001
|010
|000_2
|6
|2
E_Yoshida (2), Wong (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 9. 2B_Raley (8), J.Lowe (13), Verdugo 2 (19). 3B_Verdugo (2). RBIs_J.Lowe (38), Margot (16), Raley (22), Díaz (34), Yoshida (33), Devers (49). SB_J.Lowe (14). SF_J.Lowe, Devers.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Raley, Arozarena, Ramírez, Díaz, Paredes); Boston 3 (Valdez, Yoshida, Verdugo). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Boston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Arozarena 2, Bethancourt, Devers. GIDP_Bethancourt, Hernández.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Paredes, Raley); Boston 1 (Valdez, Casas).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley, W, 4-2
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|89
|3.60
|Stephenson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|0.00
|Diekman, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.14
|Armstrong
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 3-5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|92
|5.46
|Kluber
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|34
|6.25
|Ort
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|6.28
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:37. A_34,192 (37,755).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.