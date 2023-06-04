Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33674510
Díaz 3b512102.312
J.Lowe rf312110.300
Arozarena lf500003.287
Ramírez dh300011.299
Raley 1b412100.252
Paredes 2b310011.266
Walls ss400000.229
Margot cf311112.250
Bethancourt c310011.242

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31262610
Verdugo rf523000.296
Devers dh400102.241
Turner 3b400001.265
Yoshida lf402100.318
Duran cf301011.280
Hernández ss300012.233
Casas 1b200020.191
Wong c200022.236
Valdez 2b400002.244

Tampa Bay001212000_670
Boston001010000_262

E_Yoshida (2), Wong (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 9. 2B_Raley (8), J.Lowe (13), Verdugo 2 (19). 3B_Verdugo (2). RBIs_J.Lowe (38), Margot (16), Raley (22), Díaz (34), Yoshida (33), Devers (49). SB_J.Lowe (14). SF_J.Lowe, Devers.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Raley, Arozarena, Ramírez, Díaz, Paredes); Boston 3 (Valdez, Yoshida, Verdugo). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Arozarena 2, Bethancourt, Devers. GIDP_Bethancourt, Hernández.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Paredes, Raley); Boston 1 (Valdez, Casas).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley, W, 4-2562236893.60
Stephenson2-300021230.00
Diekman, H, 311-30000085.14
Armstrong200013270.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, L, 3-5554446925.46
Kluber222211346.25
Ort200003226.28

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:37. A_34,192 (37,755).

