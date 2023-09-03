|Tampa Bay
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|J.Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Lowe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tena ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Raley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pinto c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aranda ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Naylor ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brennan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|013
|—
|6
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Walls 2 (6), Freeman (1), Morgan (1), Tena (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 9. HR_Pinto (2). SB_Walls (21), Kwan (18), Siri (11), B.Lowe (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Bradley
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|7
|Kelly
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche W,10-3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephenson H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks S,19-21
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Curry
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Hentges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandlin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stephan L,6-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Morgan
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
Hentges pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Bradley(2).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:11. A_25,556 (34,788).
