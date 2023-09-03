Tampa BayCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals396135Totals33252
Díaz 1b4110Kwan lf4110
B.Lowe 2b5130J.Ramírez 3b4000
Paredes 3b5011J.Naylor dh4011
Arozarena dh5011Laureano rf3011
J.Lowe rf5010Calhoun 1b3000
Siri cf4100Freeman 2b1000
Walls ss4121Tena ph-2b2000
Raley lf3010Arias ss4020
Pinto c2112Gallagher c2000
Aranda ph1010B.Naylor ph-c2000
Bethancourt c1110Straw cf3100
Brennan ph1000

Tampa Bay0020000136
Cleveland0010100002

E_Walls 2 (6), Freeman (1), Morgan (1), Tena (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 9. HR_Pinto (2). SB_Walls (21), Kwan (18), Siri (11), B.Lowe (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Bradley532157
Kelly11-300001
Poche W,10-32-310001
Stephenson H,6100002
Kittredge1-310000
Fairbanks S,19-212-300000
Cleveland
Curry51-362116
Hentges110000
Sandlin2-310010
Stephan L,6-5111112
Morgan143201

Hentges pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Bradley(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:11. A_25,556 (34,788).

